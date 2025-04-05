Pittston Area coach Frank Parente knows that for his team to continue its incredible success this season, it will need a different approach.

“We have to score some more runs,” Parente said.

The Lady Patriots are following their coach’s request.

They opened Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 title defense Wednesday with a 13-2 win at Wyoming Valley West to improve to 2-1 overall.

Gianna Adams has graduated after earning state Class 5A Pitcher of the Year honors each of the past three seasons. An offensive force and a record-setting producer of strikeouts, Adams led Pittston Area to an unbeaten, state championship season as a sophomore and a state final battle into extra innings before falling last year.

Her departure has created a shuffle in the lineup along with the usual changes that go with the other graduation losses.

Shortstop Sam Herbert has moved to pitcher.

“She’s taking one for the team,” Parente said, noting Herbert’s proficiency as an infielder and power hitter.

Julia Long moves from second base to shortstop and Marina Antal comes in from left field to play third base in the revamped infield.

Catcher Julianna Cocco, first baseman Gabby Gorzkowski, right fielder Gabby Roman and leadoff hitting center fielder Lili Hintze all return to the lineup.

Freshman Kelcey Podwika has taken over at second base and Jillian Haas, who homered in an opening loss to Lackawanna League power Mid Valley, is new in left field where she has already contributed some key defensive plays.

Taylor Stephenson has some playing experience and is backing up Herbert as another option at pitcher.

Parente is counting on the run production continuing.

“I’m hoping we will,” he said. “The one good thing is they’re all strong and they swing the bats.”

That was true in a 10-run top of the fifth Wednesday to end the game early on the 10-run rule after being ahead just one run up to that point.

Hintze, Roman, Antal and Herbert all had two hits in the top four spots in the lineup and Gorzkowski and Haas matched them as part of a 13-hit attack.

The top four was a combined 8-for-12 with a triple, two walks, seven runs scored and eight runs batted in.

Gorzkowski homered, tripled and matched winning pitcher Herbert in driving in four runs. Herbert had a triple while Haas provided a double.

Roman scored twice and drove in two.

Hintze and Antal also scored twice each.

Antal, Herbert and Haas all got their two hits in two at-bats while also drawing walks.

Herbert did not allow an earned run while throwing a five-hitter with two walks and four strikeouts