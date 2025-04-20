Wyoming Area averaged a dozen goals while winning two of three girls lacrosse games during the week to improve to 3-1 since opening the season with three straight losses.

The latest victory came early Saturday when the Lady Warriors routed visiting Wilkes-Barre Area 16-2 in a Wyoming Valley Conference game at Tenth Street Field.

Wyoming Area is 3-4 in the conference and overall.

Wyoming Seminary 12, Wyoming Area boys 6

Wyoming Seminary defeated host Wyoming Area in Friday’s WVC game.

The Warriors fell to 2-3 in the WVC and 2-5 overall.

Crestwood 18, Wyoming Area girls 6

Gia Caporuscio scored five goals as Crestwood ran its winning streak to seven games, reached the 18-goal level for the fourth straight outing and remained unbeaten in the WVC with Thursday’s victory over visiting Wyoming Area.

Hannah Ziegler added four goals and three assists while Jackie Gallagher had three goals and five assists.

Julianna Gonzales led Wyoming Area with three goals while Lyla Rehill had two goals and an assist.

Addison Beyers scored the other goal.

Bellefonte 14, Wyoming Area boys 6

Ryder Hamilton scored 10 goals to lead Bellefonte to Wednesday’s non-league victory over Wyoming Area.

Lake-Lehman 10, Pittston Area girls 5

Cadence Rindock made her 300th career save while helping host Lake-Lehman to Wednesday’s WVC victory.

The Lady Patriots remained winless through six games.

Wyoming Area girls 14, Holy Redeemer 7

Lyla Rehill and Julianna Gonzales scored five goals each to lead Wyoming Area to Tuesday’s road victory in a WVC game.

Rehill and Gonzales also assisted three goals each.

Addison Byers scored the other four goals and Kendall Day had six groundball.

Megan Albrecht and Jillian Faison scored three goals each for Holy Redeemer.

Scranton Prep 17, Wyoming Area boys 5

Jack Rully scored four goals to lead visiting Scranton Prep to the victory over Wyoming Area Monday in a WVC game.

Aiden Hosier scored three goals and Lidge Kellum had the other two for the Warriors.