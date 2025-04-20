Patriot senior Gabby Gorzkowski celebrates as she tripled against Lake-Lehman.

Julia Haas makes a catch in left field on the run against Lake-Lehman on Friday.

Patriot 1st baseman Gabby Gorzkowski (3) stretches for a Marina Antal throw from 3rd base to get the Knight’s Grace James out.

Lake-Lehman continued a successful softball season by defeating Wyoming Area and Pittston Area in consecutive games this week.

The Lady Knights are 8-1 with their only loss coming in a one-run game with Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 leader Holy Redeemer.

Lake-Lehman 11, Pittston Area 10

HUGHESTOWN — Lake-Lehman erased a six-run deficit to rally past host Pittston Area in Friday’s non-league game.

The Lady Patriots, who had seven extra-base and 11 total hits, led 10-4 after four innings.

Lake-Lehman scored in the fifth inning, then combined four hits with three Pittston Area errors to score six runs in the decisive top of the sixth.

“We have to learn how to win, because we had a shot,” Pittston Area coach Frank Parente said. “ … We have to be better. We have to be better in the field. We have to be better with decision-making.

“We can’t give them free passes.”

Pittston Area fell to 3-4 overall.

The Lady Patriots scored five runs in the first inning on five straight hits.

Lili Hintze was hit by a pitch to start the inning.

Marina Antal and Samantha Herbert delivered back-to-back, one-out RBI triples, then Gabby Gorzkowski doubled in a run.

After Jillian Haas singled, Julia Long drove in two runs with a double.

Haas added two doubles to wind up 3-for-4. Gorzkowski, who drove in three runs, later had a triple.

Long, who drove in two runs, and Gabby Roman had two hits each. Antal and Gorzkowski scored twice each.

Wyalusing Valley 3, Wyoming Area 0

Addison Fluck tossed a three-hitter as Wyalusing Valley shut out visiting Wyoming Area in Friday’s non-league game.

Fluck struck out six and walked one.

Josie Kivak singled and stole two bases for Wyoming Area. Addison Gaylord and Alexa Gasek had the other hits for the Lady Warriors, who fell to 5-3 overall.

Pittston Area 10, Crestwood 4

Winning pitcher Samantha Herbert ripped a three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning to lead Pittston Area to Wednesday’s WVC Division 1 victory at Crestwood.

The Lady Patriots improved to 2-2 in the division by scoring twice in the seventh to force the extra inning, then winning it there.

Julianna Cocco singled in the winning run and Gabby Roman doubled in two before Herbert capped the six-run outburst with her home run.

Gabby Gorzkowski and Marina Antal also homered in the win.

Herbert struck out four and walked just one as a pitcher. She had two hits.

Roman, Antal and Jillian Haas also had two hits. Haas had two doubles. Antal scored twice.

Mikaila Sarf tripled in the seventh-inning rally.

Wilkes-Barre Area 8, Pittston Area 5

Wilkes-Barre Area scored three times in the sixth inning and five in the seventh to erase a 3-0 deficit and defeat host Pittston Area in Monday’s WVC Division 1 game.

Gabby Gorzkowski doubled twice while Lili Hintze and Julianna Cocco also had two hits each for the Lady Patriots. Hintze had one double.

Samantha Herbert had a triple.

Lake-Lehman 10, Wyoming Area 2

Kirsten Finarelli went 3-for-3 with a homer, a double and four runs scored as Lake-Lehman stopped a five-game winning streak by Wyoming Area while handing the Lady Warriors their first loss in WVC Division 2 play Monday.

Rebecca Gula had two of the four hits for the Lady Warriors, who were down 8-0 before scoring twice in the sixth.

Wyoming Area is 2-1 in the division and Lake-Lehman is 3-1.