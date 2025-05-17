Wyoming Area’s Luca Argenio and Christian Abromovage won two matches Thursday at Birchwood Racquet Club in Clarks Summit, advancing to Friday’s semifinals where they were eliminated from the District 2 Class 2A boys tennis doubles tournament.

After receiving a first-round bye, Argenio-Abromovage defeated Lake-Lehman’s Aiden Gallagher 6-1, 6-0 and seventh-seeded Tony Nguyen-Jackson Keating from Scranton Prep 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Argenio-Abromovage, the second seeds, lost in the semifinals to third-seeded Frank Klimovitz-Jaden White from Holy Redeemer, putting up a stronger fight in the second set before losing 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).

Wyoming Area’s other team, Tony Nguyen-Jackson Keating, won twice before losing in the second round.

Related Video

Nguyen-Keating defeated Lucas Urban-Alfred Betts from Holy Cross 6-2, 6-2, then lost to Xavier Bleiler-Max Bleiler from MMI Prep 7-5, 6-2.

Class 3A

Both Pittston Area teams were eliminated in the first round with straight-set losses Thursday at Wilkes University.

West Scranton’s Aaron Castro-Mikhail Barnansky stopped Nick Jones-Yaroslav Tsybulian 6-4, 6-1 and Wyoming Valley West’s Ben Zewra-Cyrus Wairinko defeated Collin Stilitino-Brandon Tiru 6-0, 6-1.