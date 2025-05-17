Jake Kelleher reached base in five of seven plate appearances from the leadoff spot in the lineup Friday while helping Lackawanna College overcome a 13-run deficit after a half inning to defeat Rockland Community College 23-17 in the first game of the National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association North/East District Division II Tournament.

Lackawanna, the Region 19 Division II champion, ran its winning streak to five games while improving to 32-16 overall.

Kelleher, who is batting over .400 for the second straight season, was hit by pitches three times in the game. He was also 1-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly while scoring three runs and driving in two.

The sophomore catcher from Wyoming Area is the Falcons’ second-leading hitter with a .434 average in 42 games, including 40 starts. He has scored 55 runs and driven in 34 with 15 doubles, six homers and 20 walks.

Kelleher batted .406 in his first season when he started 31 games and appeared in five others.