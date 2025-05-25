Jake Iacavazzi drove in three runs and Luke Olivieri tossed a two-hitter Tuesday when Old Forge opened the District 2 Class 2A baseball playoffs with an 11-1, five-inning rout of visiting Lackawanna Trail.

The Blue Devils were still waiting to learn their semifinal opponent as of Saturday because the Elk Lake-Holy Cross quarterfinal was postponed for rain three times.

Old Forge scored four runs each in the first and third innings for an 8-0 lead.

After Lackawanna Trail scored one run in the fourth, Old Forge put the game away with three runs in the fifth.

Related Video

T.J. DiMattia doubled to start the fifth, then Iacavazzi and Frank Pero singled. Pero’s hit drove in two runs.

After the Lions recorded two outs, Cam Krushnowski walked and pinch hitter Will Wozniak singled in the deciding run.

Iacavazzi, who had two hits, and Angelo DiMauro scored two runs each.

Olivieri struck out eight and walked three.

The Blue Devils (14-7 overall) went 8-6 in Lackawanna League Division 2 to finish third out of eight teams. They landed the third seed in the eight-team district tournament.

Lackawanna Division 3 champion Elk Lake is the second seed.