The annual Wyoming Area Baseball Camp has been scheduled for July 21-23 at Atlas Field.

The camp, for boys ages 6-13, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon each of the three days.

Coaches and players from the Wyoming Area program conduct the instruction.

Cost is $100 per camper.

Related Video

For questions or to register, contact head coach Rob Lemoncelli at rlemoncelli@wyomingarea.org.