Wyoming Area’s Rebecca Gula committed to Wilkes University where she intends to be part of the women’s tennis team. Gula also played softball for the Lady Warriors. From left, first row: Chris Gula, father; Stacie Gula, mother; Rebecca Gula; Joseph Gula, brother. Second row: Joe Pizano, Wyoming Area athletic director; Bill Roberts, tennis coach; and Eric Speece, principal.