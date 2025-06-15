Pittston Area shortstop/pitcher Silvio Giardina has been selected to play for the East team in the Pennsylvania State Baseball Coaches Association’s inaugural PA High School All-Star Game.

The game is scheduled for Saturday at Penn State’s Medlar Field.

Giardina will play on the team of players from Districts 1, 2, 3, 11 and 12 in the game for recent graduates.

The Lehigh University commit batted .421 for the Patriots with team-highs of six triples and 30 runs scored. Giardina was 3-1 with a save and 31 strikeouts and 3.11 earned run average in 27 innings.

Giardina helped Pittston Area to a perfect regular season, along with titles in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 and District 2 Class 5A.

Boys lacrosse

Three Wyoming Area players received honorable mention when WVC coaches selected their all-star team.

Goalie Anthony Giunta, attack Aiden Hosier and long stick midfielder/defender Gavin Feeney were the Warriors recognized.

Softball

The Dallas Kiwanis Softball Game for the top recent graduates of WVC teams has been scheduled for June 24 at Lake-Lehman.