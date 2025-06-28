GWA catcher Stella Roberts rushes to join Sophia Adams and Natalie Pikas in celebration of the 4-1 win over Northwest Friday night.

Northwest pitcher Bre Nafus fields the ball in the third inning and throws out GWA’s Melanie Redmond.

NANTICOKE — Much of the District 31 Major Softball tournament, at least up until Friday night’s championship game, was dictated by offense: slugfests and high-scoring contests were the norm from pool play through the semifinals

But with the title on the line, Greater Wyoming Area turned to its ace — and Natalie Pikas rose to the occasion.

Pikas held a powerful Northwest lineup to just one run on three hits in a complete game victory as GWA defeated Northwest 4-1 for the District 31 championship.

The GWA pitcher issued just one walk, struck out three and leaned on a silky-smooth game from the defense behind her as Northwest put a lot of balls in play, but couldn’t find a way to break through.

Related Video

“Natalie’s been putting the work in, she’s our ace,” GWA manager Justin Adams said after the game. “She’s been lights-out every tournament game … the first time against Northwest, we shot ourselves in the foot defensively but today we turned it around.”

Northwest won the pool play meeting between these two teams by a 10-4 score, with Adams noting that the team made several uncharacteristic errors in that game to contribute to the loss.

GWA’s defense didn’t just play error-free in the championship game, but made several difficult plays to keep Northwest off the bases.

Designated the visiting team by virtue of the pregame coin flip, GWA struck quick to stake Pikas to a lead.

Sophia Adams led off the game with a walk, took second on a passed ball and scored as Pikas ripped a base hit to make it a 1-0 GWA lead.

Pikas scored two batters later on a fly ball from Emma Stevens that landed just out of reach of the Northwest left fielder, and GWA ended the top half of the opening frame with a 2-0 lead.

The lead doubled in the fourth, with RBI groundouts from Stevens and Lillian Miscavage scoring Pikas and Stella Roberts.

“Defense was the sticking point, and manufacturing early runs,” Coach Adams said. “We knew we could push some runs across and keep it close, that’s what we did and finally came out on top.”

Northwest answered in the bottom of the fourth with their lone run of the night, with a single up the middle from McKenna Riaubia scoring Alivia Welch, who drew a walk to lead off the inning.

Adalyn Agostinelli and Madelyn Holcomb had the other two hits for Northwest, both singles in the second and sixth innings, respectively.

Beyond that, it was smooth sailing for GWA and Pikas, who made the last out herself on a grounder back up the box to end the game and kickstart the celebration for GWA.

GWA will look ahead to the Section 5 tournament starting next week, to be hosted by the District 16 champion. The tournament starts on Tuesday and finishes up on Saturday, July 5.

District 31 Major Softball Championship

Greater Wyoming Area 4, Northwest 1

GWA`AB`R`H`BI

Adams ss`2`1`1`0

Cornia 2b`3`0`0`0

Pikas p`3`2`1`1

Roberts c`3`1`1`0

Stevens 1b`3`0`1`2

McHale lf`2`0`0`0

Miscavage rf`2`0`0`1

Cook eh`2`0`0`0

Jimmerson 3b`2`0`0`0

Redmond cf`2`0`0`0

I. Magallanes eh`2`0`0`0

K. Magallanes`1`0`1`0

Totals`26`4`5`4

Northwest`AB`R`H`BI

Nafus p`2`0`0`0

Riaubia 2b`2`0`1`1

May 1b-p`2`0`0`0

Agostinelli 3b`2`0`1`0

Kittle ss`2`0`0`0

O’Kane c`2`0`0`0

Williamson cf`2`0`0`0

Holcomb lf`2`0`1`0

Firth eh`2`0`0`0

Westover rf`2`0`0`0

Welch eh`0`1`0`0

Kalie eh`1`0`0`0

Totals`21`1`3`1

GWA` `200`200 — 4

Northwest` `000`100 — 1

2B — Stevens.

GWA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Pikas (W)`6.0`3`1`1`1`3

Northwest`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Nafus (L)`3.0`4`2`2`1`2

May`3.0`1`2`0`1`4