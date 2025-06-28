Rain delayed the District 16 championship game in the second inning, and the contest didn’t resume until 10:30 p.m.

GPA’s Danielle Budzak signals she’s safe as she slides past the tag from Hanover’s Jillian Weidner in the first inning of Friday’s District 16 Little League Major Softball championship.

NANTICOKE — Hanover’s Stella Styczen may have pitched the longest no-hitter in District 16 Little League softball history Friday night.

The length had nothing to do with innings. Styczen pitched the standard six innings in Hanover’s 9-0 victory over Greater Pittston Area for the D16 Major Softball championship. It had to do with when the game ended.

Hanover recorded the final out at 11:43 p.m., over four hours after the game original start time.

The marathon had to do with three factors. First, the District 31 game prior ran long. Then there was a rain delay for over two hours at the Nanticoke Little League after the game was in the top of the second. And finally, Hanover sent 11 batters to the plate in a five-run sixth inning.

Styczen struck out nine and allow just three base runners — on a walk, a wild-pitch third strike and an error.

Two defensive gems by Hanover right fielder Chloe McDaniels preserved the no-hitter. She made a sliding catch n the first inning and an over-the-shoulder catch in the second.

Hanover Area scored four runs in the fourth inning. Gianna Pericci led off with a walk and Jillian Weidner reached on an error. Styczen doubled them in with a double to deep left field. Paisley Hliwski followed with an RBI single and later scored on the front end of a failed double-steal attempt.

Those were more than enough runs for Hanover, but it broke open the game in the sixth. Weidner had an RBI single, Styczen drove in two more with a triple and Gabbi Pericci had an RBI single. Lily Benson drew a bases-loaded walk to score the final run.

Hanover will host the Section 5 tournament beginning Tuesday. All game will be played at the Ashley field.

District 16 Championship

Hanover 9, Greater Pittston Area 0

Hanover`AB`R`H`BI

Gi.Pericci c`2`2`0`0

Weidner ss`3`2`1`1

Styczen p`2`2`2`4

Hliwski cf`2`2`1`1

McDaniels rf`2`0`0`0

Grilz 2b`3`0`0`0

Ga.Pericci 3b`3`0`1`1

Benson lf`2`0`1`1

Johnson 1b`3`0`0`0

McGill eh`3`0`1`0

Kalish rf`1`0`0`0

Malloy eh`2`1`1`0

Totals`28`9`8`8

GPA`AB`R`H`BI

Budzak ss`1`0`0`0

Matta lf`2`0`0`0

Kroski 3b`2`0`0`0

Beekman 1b`2`0`0`0

Collins c`2`0`0`0

Amditis cf`2`0`0`0

Colon p`2`0`0`0

Pantucci eh`1`0`0`0

Fediw 2b`1`0`0`0

Kapish eh`1`0`0`0

Basile eh`1`0`0`0

Steele eh`1`0`0`0

Larkin rf`1`0`0`0

Totals`19`0`0`0

Hanover`000`405 — 9

GPA`000`000 — 0

2B — Styczen. 3B — Styczen.

Hanover`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Styczen (W)`6`0`0`0`1`9

GPA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Colon (L)`5`7`8`6`4`9

Budzak`1`1`1`0`0`4