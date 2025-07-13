Old Forge graduate Anthony Trotta was named head football coach at SUNY Maritime College earlier this month.

Maritime went 8-3 in 2024.

Trotta, a 2022 NCAA/NFL Football Coaches Academy participant, has experience as a defensive coordinator at both Wilkes University, his alma mater, and Union College.

Most recently, Trotta served as defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Union in 2024. Six of his players received all-conference honors, two were D3football.com All-Region selections and linebacker Cole DeSilva had 121 tackles to rank in the top five nationally.

Previously, Trotta was defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Wilkes in 2022-23. His 2022 team scored five defensive touchdowns, held opponents to 18.3 points per game and forced 20 turnovers in a 7-3 season. In Trotta’s two years running the defense, Wilkes had nine all-conference selections and 47 sacks.

Trotta was a special teams captain as a senior at Wilkes and also began his coaching career while in college. He coached at Riverside High School 2016-19, moving up from special teams coordinator to defensive coordinator to associate head coach.

Trotta then began serving as defensive line coach and video coordinator at Wilkes in 2019. He spent one season each coaching at John Carroll University and Oberlin College before returning to the Wilkes staff.