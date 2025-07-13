GLENBURN — District 16 champion Greater Pittston Area had its season come to an end with losses in its first two games in the Section 5 9-11-year-old Little League Baseball Tournament.

GPA lost to host Abington 13-3 Monday, then fell to eventual champion Back Mountain 7-5 Tuesday.

Abington 13, Greater Pittston Area 3

Greater Pittston Area had four of its six hits in the bottom of the sixth after falling behind by 13 runs.

Abington scored a run in the third, four in the fourth, two in the fifth and six in the sixth.

Winning pitcher Evan Ross had a triple, single and two runs scored to lead the 13-hit Abington attack. He worked the first four innings, allowing just one hit and not walking a batter while striking out two.

Justin Oliveri doubled to drive in the first GPA run and scored the final run. Jeffrey Janoski also had an RBI single.

Starter Jake Hulse was the most effective of the five GPA pitchers. He allowed only an unearned run on two hits and two walks while striking out one in 2 1/3 innings.

Back Mountain 7, Greater Pittston Area 5

Back Mountain scored three times in the top of the first and never trailed in the first elimination game of the section tournament.

GPT rallied for a 3-3 tie after three innings and, for the second straight game, scored multiple runs in its final at bat.

Trailing 7-3 entering the last half inning, GPA scored twice and brought the tying run to the plate.

Jake Hulse and Anthony Argento had consecutive, two-out singles in the sixth with Argento driving in two runs. The singles were the second hits of the game for both players.

Cebastian Pabon doubled and scored in the loss.