Greater Pittston ran into eventual champion Back Mountain to begin the Wyoming Valley Junior American Legion Baseball playoffs and, though it put up a fight, Greater Pittston had its season end with a 7-3 loss July 5.

Back Mountain produced six runs in the bottom of the third inning to overcome an early deficit and produce the win despite Greater Pittston having a 12-8 lead in hits.

Greater Pittston opened the game with two runs in the top of the first and carried that lead through 2½ innings.

Josh Chaump and Gavin Gisolfi had back-to-back, two-out singles in the first inning before Dom Cocco’s double to right field put Greater Pittston in front.

Related Video

Leadoff hitter Nico Baldoni was retired to start the game, then had hits in each of his remaining at bats to finish 3-for-4 and score the team’s last run.

Chaump, who drove in Baldoni in the fifth, and Jack Borino had two hits each.

Cocco came on in relief to finish with 2 1/3 scoreless innings. He gave up two hits and struck out three without walking a batter.

Ryan Tonte struck out seven as the starting pitcher, but was hurt by a go-ahead, three-run double in the third.