Mario Belza, one of the leaders of a winning Wyoming Area golf team, has committed to King’s College to continue his academic and athletic careers. As a senior, Belza tied for fourth in the annual Tom Tryba Tournament and came within a playoff of reaching the District 2 Class 3A individual tournament. From left, first row: Jay Belza, Mario Belza, Rob Belza and Nina Belza. Second row: Joe Pizano, Wyoming Area athletic director; Gordon Williams, golf coach; and Eric Speece, principal.