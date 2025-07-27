GWA’s Ashlee Gustitus reacts to her home run rounding second base in the sixth inning against Cornwall.

GWA’s Sophia Jimmerson celebrates after tying the score in the fifth inning with Cornwall.

GWA’s Sophia Jimmerson slides into third base in the fifth inning before the tag.

GWA catcher Josclyn Fronczek makes a catch to put out Cornwall batter Violet Pruitt in the third inning.

GWA’s Brooke Turner reacts to scoring in the first inning of the game with Cornwall (N.Y.) at Wilkes University Saturday afternoon.

EDWARDSVILLE — In the third game in as many days, Greater Wyoming Area may have put forth its sharpest effort — clean in the field, strong at the plate.

But despite a spirited fight against the New York state champions, GWA’s run as the host of the Junior League Softball East Regional came to an end July 19.

Cornwall Little League broke a tie with a three-run sixth inning, and eliminated GWA from the tournament with a 9-5 win at Wilkes University’s Ralston Field.

The host team wrapped up its run in the field with a 1-2 record, including an elimination victory over the Maine state champs July 18.

“It was a great end to this experience for the girls, in no way should they ever feel defeated,” GWA manager Walt Stevens said. “They came into this tournament as the host team, and they left as champions to us.”

GWA had just rallied to tie the game 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a marathon at-bat from Harlee Pavlico, who fouled off pitch after pitch before trickling a single down the third-base line to score Sophia Jimmerson.

The New York team had the top of the order up in the sixth and made it count. Kathryn Breheny dropped down a bunt single (her second of three bunts for base hits on the day) and advanced all the way to third after the next hitter laid down a sacrifice bunt.

Breheny scored on a sacrifice fly from Ellie McCormick to make it 5-4 Cornwall, and then three straight hits brought home two more runs.

Cornwall added two insuranc6e runs in the seventh inning and GWA was able to muster up just one more run with its final two plate appearances.

It was quite the loud run, however: cleanup hitter Ashlee Gustitus led off the sixth inning with a moonshot to left field, staying inside the foul line for a solo home run.

Gustitus added an RBI double in the first inning, one of three GWA hitters with a multi-hit effort. Gianna Fattorusso and Brooke Turner each had two hits as well, with Fattorusso tripling and scoring in the first and Turner adding an RBI double.

Breheny led the Cornwall offense with three hits and three runs scored. Allyson Fanning also had three hits, including an RBI double.