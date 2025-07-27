PECKVILLE — Recent Old Forge graduate Richard Rosado occupied a position of need for the County on the field in Wednesday night’s 91st annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game.

While Rosado was the only Blue Devil in action, both sidelines were filled with coaches with ties to the Old Forge program.

Rosado started at defensive end and Mike Schuback served as head coach when the County ran its winning streak in the game to six with a 41-17 victory over the City in the game for recent Lackawanna Football Conference graduates.

The game drew an announced crowd of 7,247 to Valley View’s John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Jake Manetti, a former Old Forge player and assistant coach, coached the City team. Most of Manetti’s staff played or coached with the Blue Devils at one point.

Schuback was also joined by Old Forge assistant coaches in leading the County team through the Dream Game.

“We tried to get a bond early with the kids,” Schuback said. “We brought them in early each night. We fed them. We got them to show zero animosity toward the players they played against.

“The kids were so open about being coached. They were so open about learning plays; so open about opportunities.”

Rosado played mostly at tackle during his time at Old Forge, but a shortage of defensive ends on the roster led a need for adjustments. He started at right end in the four-man front and assisted on tackles in both the first and second quarters.

The defensive front Schuback put together limited the City to 52 rushing yards on 28 carries and never allowed a run of more than 10 yards. It also supplied pressure at times, contributing to five interceptions, officially, and another two that were wiped out by penalties.

Riverside’s J.J. Rogers, who had a 33-yard return for a touchdown, and Valley View’s Nick Kucharski each had two interceptions.

Chase Taddonio from Riverside found Shane Brower from Abington Heights for an 18-yard touchdown on the first County possession and a 15-yarder in the final minute. Taddonio was 11-for-13 for 156 yards passing while Brower had six catches for 130 yards.

Scranton Prep’s Brady Holmes led the City with three catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Mike Schuback and Old Forge assistants Frank Berardelli, Shane Schuback, Rod Fisher, King Rose, Brendan Mozeleski, Kevin Shotwell and Michael DiGregorio led the team consisting of players from Abington Heights, Carbondale, Delaware Valley, Honesdale, Lakeland, Mid Valley, Old Forge, Riverside, Valley View and Western Wayne.

“I’m really proud and couldn’t be happier for these guys that last time they walk off a high school field, they’re winners,” Mike Schuback said.

Manetti’s assistants included former Old Forge players Joe Bruno, Dante Lucarelli, Jackson Linood, Tommy Souryavong, Lex Souryavong and Cory Souryavong and former Old Forge assistant A.J. McKenna. The City had players from Dunmore, Holy Cross, Lackawanna Trail, North Pocono, Scranton, Scranton Prep, Susquehanna, Wallenpaupack and West Scranton.