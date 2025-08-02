During a recent meeting of the Laflin Borough Council, Anna Gubitose was sworn in as a junior council person.

Anna is entering her junior year at Holy Redeemer High School. She is an honors student and a member of the volleyball team as well as the softball team.

In Pennsylvania, junior council persons participate in local government by attending council meetings, providing insights and engaging in community projects, but they cannot vote or attend executive sessions. Their goal is to learn about local governance and represent the community in a positive way.