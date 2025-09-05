Picking the top-10 games from the 2024 football season would likely include the playoff game between Western Wayne and Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Area won that District 2 Class 3A semifinal 36-35 in double overtime by stuffing a two-point conversion run.

Even the regular-season matchup wasn’t bad, but not top-10 worthy, as Western Wayne scored two TDs in a one-minute span of the second quarter and held off the Warriors 34-23.

So when Western Wayne (1-1) travels to Wyoming Area (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, the same drama will be difficult to replicate.

However, here are three factors to consider:

• Slow Start: Wyoming Area had 203 yards and 10 first downs in the first half of a 24-21 victory over Crestwood to start the season. Those numbers, though, should have produced more than a touchdown and field goal.

The Warriors scored on their first drive on a 53-yard run by Jack Gravine, but then had drives stall at the Crestwood 14-yard and 12-yard lines. The latter led to a field goal.

In last Friday’s 27-20 victory at Dallas, Wyoming Area trailed 20-7 less than two minutes into the third quarter. The Warriors then dominated on both sides of the ball and outgained Dallas 281-45 not including three kneel-downs.

• The Running Backs: Last year’s matchups featured two of the best running backs in the state — Western Wayne’s Josh Vinton and Wyoming Area’s Lidge Kellum, who went on to be named the Times Leader Player of the Year.

Both have graduated, but so far Wyoming Area is ahead of Western Wayne in finding a replacement.

Wyoming Area’s Trustin Johnson, who arguably could have started for several Wyoming Valley Conference teams last year, has rushed 41 times for 225 yards and a touchdown. Western Wayne’s Quinn Swartz has 130 yards and two TDs on 33 rushes.

• The Win Factor: Western Wayne lost 35-3 last Friday to state-ranked Lackawanna Trail, an opponent with aspirations beyond winning the District 2 Class A title. The Wildcats, though, haven’t lost two consecutive regular-season games since 2021 when they dropped their last three games.

Western Wayne was one of the worst programs in District 2 from 2000-08. The Wildcats were 10-76 in that nine-season span and had five winless seasons.

WEEK 2 REVIEW

Some highlights from Week 2.

• Hanover Area’s Angel Tejeda returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown in last Friday’s 34-31 loss to Riverside. Dawin Downey had an 89-yard TD interception return in the opener against Marian Catholic.

Prior to those pick-6s, the last time a Hawkeye returned an interception for a touchdown in the regular season was in 2019. Defensive lineman Jacob Mercadante returned a batted pass 55 yards for a score in the regular-season finale, a 39-20 loss to Nanticoke Area.

• Tunkhannock’s Lucas Ciprich rushed for 247 yards and three TDs — both career highs — in a 55-7 victory over Holy Redeemer. Ciprich’s previous yardage high was 108 vs. Wyoming Area last season. Both times, he rushed 17 times.

Logan Ross was the last Tiger to have a 200-yard rushing game prior to Ciprich. He had 293 yards and three touchdowns in a 25-14 win over Carbondale Area in Week 4 of the 2023 season. He carried the ball 40 times in that game.

• Dallas lost 27-20 to Wyoming Area to fall to 0-2, but there’s no reason to panic … yet.

The Mountaineers started last season with three losses, went on an eight-game winning streak and played for the District 2 Class 4A championship.

Going back a little further, Dallas lost its first two games in 2016 and was 2-8 entering the District 2 Class 4A playoffs. Yet, the Mountaineers lost their playoff game 13-12 to Wyoming Area, an opponent that trampled them 42-10 three weeks prior.

FRIDAY FLASHBACK

Pittston Area and Nanticoke Area will meet for the 31st time on Friday night. The first time they played was in 1967, but details of Pittston Area’s 26-0 victory are scant.

A newspaper report only detailed what happened in the first half.

Anyway, Nanticoke Area had a goal-line stand against Pittston Area in the second quarter. The Patriots drove from their 35-yard line to within a foot of the end zone, with a pass from quarterback Charlie Turco to Ed Booth moving the ball to the Trojans’ 4-yard line.

Pittston Area failed to score, but the Trojans fumbled on their first play. Turco, who would later serve as Pittston Area’s athletic director, ran in from 3 yards away for the only score of the first half.

WEEK 3 AT A GLANCE

Lackawannna Trail (2-0) at Berwick (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Trail’s Steve Jervis (149-101), 17th year at Trail, 22nd overall; Berwick’s CJ Curry (6-7), 2nd year

Last Meeting: Trail 35-0 in 2024

First Meeting: Trail 35-0 in 2024

All-Time Series: Trail 1-0

Scouting Trail: The state-ranked Lions routed Western Wayne 35-3. As expected, Trail kept the ball on the ground with RB Isaac Ryon, who had four long TD runs. Expect to count the passes on one hand.

Scouting Berwick: The Dawgs blanked Mid Valley 42-0, with RB Ty’Meere Wilkerson running for 234 yards and three TDs. Berwick has thrown only six passes this season.

Bottom Line: Two of the best running backs in the state square off.

Lake-Lehman (0-2) at Northwest (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Lake-Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky (93-75) 16th year; Northwest’s Steve Nestorick (1-11), 2nd year

Last Meeting: Lehman 42-6 in 2024

First Meeting: Lehman 33-13 in 1959

All-Time Series: Lehman 28-6-1

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights got roughed up by Shamokin 49-7. A late touchdown by RB Cordyn Harris prevented a shutout. The run defense is giving up over 10 yards per carry.

Scouting Northwest: The Rangers fell 49-20 to Athens in Week 2 for their seven consecutive loss. They reached 20 points for only the second time in the slide. This is a very young team.

Bottom Line: Lehman will likely break into the win column.

Pittston Area (1-1) at Nanticoke Area (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Pittston Area’s Paul Russick (23-39), 1st year at Pittston Area, 6th overall; Nanticoke Area’s Damon Saxon (0-2), 1st year

Last Meeting: Pittston Area 55-0 in 2024

First Meeting: Pittston Area 26-0 in 1967

All-Time Series: Pittston Area 19-11

Scouting Pittston Area: Every time Pittston Area was within arm’s reach, North Pocono scored in a 34-21 loss. The defense surrendered too many big plays despite North Pocono’s best threat out early with an injury.

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The Trojans’ offensive problems continued with a 37-2 loss to Carbondale Area. In their last eight games, they’ve manged to score more than one TD just once.

Bottom Line: Pittston Area is a big favorite no doubt.

Tunkhannock (1-1) at Crestwood (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Tunkhannock’s Pat Keating (90-50), 3rd year at Tunkhannock; 12th overall; Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (41-30), 7th year

Last Meeting: Crestwood 55-15 in 2024

First Meeting: Tunkhannock 20-6 in 1983

All-Time Series: Crestwood 13-10

Scouting Tunkhannock: The Tigers, as expected, routed Holy Redeemer 55-7. RB Lucas Ciprich had a career game running the ball, but room will be much together to find against Crestwood.

Scouting Crestwood: The Comets dug themselves in a 17-0 hole in a 24-13 loss to Valley View. After cutting the deficit to 17-14 late in the third quarter, they couldn’t overtake the Cougars.

Bottom Line: Closer than last season, but Crestwood should get its first win.

West Scranton (1-1) at Hazleton Area (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: West Scranton’s Jake Manetti (5-27), 4th year; Hazleton Area’s Scott Sacco (0-2), 1st year

Last Meeting: Hazleton Area 13-3 in 2024

First Meeting: Hazleton Area 10-7 in 1992

All-Time Series: Hazleton Area 3-2

Scouting West Scranton: After snapping a 12-game losing streak in their opener, the Invaders lost 37-10 to Abington Heights. Mistakes were an issue. The offense has scored only three TDs thus far.

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars’ offensive woes continues in a 28-7 loss to Williamsport. They have scored just three TDs in their last three games. The defense has faced two potent offenses.

Bottom Line: Both offenses are trying to find their footing, so expect a low-scoring game.

Western Wayne (1-1) at Wyoming Area (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Western Wayne’s Shane Grodack (19-7), 3rd year; Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (117-65) 17th year

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 36-35 OT in 2024

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 9-3 in 2010

All-Time Series: Tied 2-2

Scouting Western Wayne: The Wildcats were overwhelmed by Lackawanna Trail’s rushing attack in a 35-3 loss to the state-ranked Lions. Western Wayne was expected to struggle early on offense with a bunch of new starters.

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors scored the game’s final 20 points in a 27-20 win over Dallas. The defense was outstanding in the second half. The offense is starting to click.

Bottom Line: Might not be as exciting as the two meetings last year.

Wilkes-Barre Area (1-1) at Valley View (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: WBA’s Ciro Cinti (104-105) 7th year at WBA, 20th year overall; Valley View’s Scott Wasilchak (23-5), 3rd year

Last Meeting: Valley View 25-20 in 2024

First Meeting: Valley View 25-20 in 2024

All-Time Series: Valley View 1-0

Scouting WBA: The Wolfpack won a wild one, defeating Stroudsburg 48-42 in overtime. QB Jake Howe topped 5,000 career passing yards. RB Devon Underwood had four TDs. The defense needs to improve.

Scouting Valley View: The Cougars held off a third-quarter surge by Crestwood for a 24-13 victory. They came into the season with more questions than answers because of graduation losses.

Bottom Line: Could be as entertaining as last year’s game.

Wyo. Valley West (0-2) at North Pocono (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Valley West’s Bob Stelma (1-22) 3rd year; North Pocono’s Greg Dolhon (66-74), 14th year

Last Meeting: North Pocono 23-7 in 2024

First Meeting: North Pocono 20-13 in 2022

All-Time Series: North Pocono 2-1

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans were rolled right out of the gates in a 45-7 loss to Scranton. After a decent showing in an opening-season loss to Williamsport, they took a step backwards.

Scouting North Pocono: North Pocono received big plays from versatile Cole West in a 34-21 win over Pittston Area. Standout RB Joe Briskie was sidelined early with an injury, so his status is up in the air.

Bottom Line: North Pocono continues to make some prognosticators look good.

Dallas (0-2) at Abington Heights (2-0)

1 p.m. Saturday

The Coaches: Dallas’ Rich Mannello (85-38), 11th year; Abington Heights’ Joe Repshis (127-94), 20th year

Last Meeting: Abington Heights 30-13 in 2024

First Meeting: Abington Heights 35-6 in 2009

All-Time Series: Abington Heights 3-2

Scouting Dallas: The Mountaineers surrendered the game’s final 20 points in a 27-20 loss to Wyoming Area. The offense scored all its points in the first 14 minutes. The defense couldn’t get off the field in the second half.

Scouting Abington Heights: The Comets were in a bit of a tussle with West Scranton early before prevailing 37-10. QB Nick Bradley, who is going to Auburn to be a pitcher, threw three TD passes.

Bottom Line: Another very tough game for Dallas.

Hanover Area (0-2) at Holy Cross (1-1)

1 p.m. Saturday

The Coaches: Hanover Area’s Eric Richardson (0-2), 1st year; Holy Cross’ Joe Giorgio (11-33), 5th year

Last Meeting: Holy Cross 24-20 in 2024

First Meeting: Holy Cross 22-14 in 2021

All-Time Series: Tied 2-2

Scouting Hanover Area: Hanover Area fell 34-31 to Riverside, but continued to demonstrate progress. The Hawkeyes, like in their opener, had a bad quarter where Riverside scored 28 points.

Scouting Holy Cross: The Crusaders were blown out 53-6 by a resurgent Lakeland squad. Most of their yardage came on a long TD run in the third quarter.

Bottom Line: Doubtful Hanover Area will have a bad quarter in this game.

Carbondale Area (1-1) at Holy Redeemer (0-2)

7 p.m. Saturday

The Coaches: Carbondale Area’s Jeff Arthur (17-28), 5th year; Redeemer’s Vito Quaglia (1-21) 3rd year, 1st at Redeemer

Last Meeting: Carbondale Area 45-7 in 2024

First Meeting: Carbondale Area 45-7 in 2024

All-Time Series: Carbondale Area 1-0

Scouting Carbondale Area: The Chargers scored all their points in the first half in defeating Nanticoke Area 37-2. QB Cole Becchetti threw three TD passes even though Carbondale Area is more of a run-first team.

Scouting Redeemer: The Royals managed just 88 yards of offense in a 55-7 loss to Tunkhannock. The defense surrendered some big scoring plays and special teams gave up a kick return TD.