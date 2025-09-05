Picking the top-10 games from the 2024 football season would likely include the playoff game between Western Wayne and Wyoming Area.
Wyoming Area won that District 2 Class 3A semifinal 36-35 in double overtime by stuffing a two-point conversion run.
Even the regular-season matchup wasn’t bad, but not top-10 worthy, as Western Wayne scored two TDs in a one-minute span of the second quarter and held off the Warriors 34-23.
So when Western Wayne (1-1) travels to Wyoming Area (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, the same drama will be difficult to replicate.
However, here are three factors to consider:
• Slow Start: Wyoming Area had 203 yards and 10 first downs in the first half of a 24-21 victory over Crestwood to start the season. Those numbers, though, should have produced more than a touchdown and field goal.
The Warriors scored on their first drive on a 53-yard run by Jack Gravine, but then had drives stall at the Crestwood 14-yard and 12-yard lines. The latter led to a field goal.
In last Friday’s 27-20 victory at Dallas, Wyoming Area trailed 20-7 less than two minutes into the third quarter. The Warriors then dominated on both sides of the ball and outgained Dallas 281-45 not including three kneel-downs.
• The Running Backs: Last year’s matchups featured two of the best running backs in the state — Western Wayne’s Josh Vinton and Wyoming Area’s Lidge Kellum, who went on to be named the Times Leader Player of the Year.
Both have graduated, but so far Wyoming Area is ahead of Western Wayne in finding a replacement.
Wyoming Area’s Trustin Johnson, who arguably could have started for several Wyoming Valley Conference teams last year, has rushed 41 times for 225 yards and a touchdown. Western Wayne’s Quinn Swartz has 130 yards and two TDs on 33 rushes.
• The Win Factor: Western Wayne lost 35-3 last Friday to state-ranked Lackawanna Trail, an opponent with aspirations beyond winning the District 2 Class A title. The Wildcats, though, haven’t lost two consecutive regular-season games since 2021 when they dropped their last three games.
Western Wayne was one of the worst programs in District 2 from 2000-08. The Wildcats were 10-76 in that nine-season span and had five winless seasons.
WEEK 2 REVIEW
Some highlights from Week 2.
• Hanover Area’s Angel Tejeda returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown in last Friday’s 34-31 loss to Riverside. Dawin Downey had an 89-yard TD interception return in the opener against Marian Catholic.
Prior to those pick-6s, the last time a Hawkeye returned an interception for a touchdown in the regular season was in 2019. Defensive lineman Jacob Mercadante returned a batted pass 55 yards for a score in the regular-season finale, a 39-20 loss to Nanticoke Area.
• Tunkhannock’s Lucas Ciprich rushed for 247 yards and three TDs — both career highs — in a 55-7 victory over Holy Redeemer. Ciprich’s previous yardage high was 108 vs. Wyoming Area last season. Both times, he rushed 17 times.
Logan Ross was the last Tiger to have a 200-yard rushing game prior to Ciprich. He had 293 yards and three touchdowns in a 25-14 win over Carbondale Area in Week 4 of the 2023 season. He carried the ball 40 times in that game.
• Dallas lost 27-20 to Wyoming Area to fall to 0-2, but there’s no reason to panic … yet.
The Mountaineers started last season with three losses, went on an eight-game winning streak and played for the District 2 Class 4A championship.
Going back a little further, Dallas lost its first two games in 2016 and was 2-8 entering the District 2 Class 4A playoffs. Yet, the Mountaineers lost their playoff game 13-12 to Wyoming Area, an opponent that trampled them 42-10 three weeks prior.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
Pittston Area and Nanticoke Area will meet for the 31st time on Friday night. The first time they played was in 1967, but details of Pittston Area’s 26-0 victory are scant.
A newspaper report only detailed what happened in the first half.
Anyway, Nanticoke Area had a goal-line stand against Pittston Area in the second quarter. The Patriots drove from their 35-yard line to within a foot of the end zone, with a pass from quarterback Charlie Turco to Ed Booth moving the ball to the Trojans’ 4-yard line.
Pittston Area failed to score, but the Trojans fumbled on their first play. Turco, who would later serve as Pittston Area’s athletic director, ran in from 3 yards away for the only score of the first half.