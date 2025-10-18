NANTICOKE — Wyoming Area’s offense provided the big plays in the first quarter while the defense and special teams stepped up in the second quarter as the Warriors rode a complete game performance to a 60-7 defeat of Nanticoke Area Friday night at Frank Chicknosky stadium.

Wyoming Area moves to 8-1 on the season and continues its march into the District 2 playoffs and solidifying one of the top two seeds heading into next week’s showdown with Pittston Area.

“Our goals tonight were to come out and play a clean football game and execute at a high level and give our guys playmaking opportunities,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “Our momentum is important going into the last week of the regular season with a big rivalry game and also then going forward into the playoffs.”

If it was momentum the Warriors were looking for, it was certainly found early on in the contest.

Trustin Johnson punched home an early touchdown, turning Wyoming Area’s first drive into a 7-0 lead after just two plays. Starting at its own 49-yard line, quarterback Jack Gravine dropped a long pass into the hands of a streaking Luke Kopetchny, who was ruled down at Nanticoke Area’s 1-yard line. Kopetchny’s next catch would be for far less yardage, though with much more effect.

On the following possession, after Johnson picked up 50 yards on a pair of carries, the Warriors were again a yard away. Looking at first-and-goal, Gravine took the snap and lofted a ball toward the back of the end zone. Kopetchny, blanketed by a Trojan defender, reached up and over just enough to get one hand on the ball before falling backward and somehow completing the one-handed catch in bounds, holding the ball up and away from his defender for the 14-0 lead.

“He’s got a very special skill set and it’s always great to see when he’s able to put that on display,” Spencer said of Kopetchny. “At the same time, he’s one of those guys that’s a team-first guy and wants to do whatever he can to help his team be successful.”

Gravine connected with Kopetchny on the next drive on a quick-hitting pass that Kopetchny took into traffic and broke away from, weaving into the end zone for his second score. From there, Wyoming Area’s defense took over.

Johnson snared a wayward pass from position in the secondary and on the ensuing possession Nick Ciampi needed two carries before scoring from 28 yards away. Wyoming Area turned Ricky Rowles’ block of a punt and Hudson Sharpe’s two interceptions all into touchdowns before the half ended, effectively sealing the outcome.

The Warriors looked set to earn a fourth shutout on the year before Nanticoke Area’s Jonah Guzman broke free from any and every would-be tackler he could find on his way to a 61-yard run to paydirt early in the third quarter. Guzman led the Trojans (0-9) with 89 yards on 15 carries.

“I want to give a lot of credit to Nanticoke,” Spencer said. “That’s a young team that’s growing and developing and they played a full 48 minutes tonight. I want to give a lot of credit to them for the way they competed right through the game.”

Wyoming Area 60, Nanticoke Area 7

Wyoming Area `28`20`6`6 — 60

Nanticoke Area `0`0`7`0 — 7

First quarter

WA — Trustin Johnson 1 run (Ava Musinski kick) 11:37

WA — Luke Kopetchny 1 pass from Jack Gravine (Musinski kick) 7:59

WA — Kopetchny 33 pass from Gravine (Musinski kick) 4:23

WA — Nick Ciampi 28 run (Musinski kick) :37

Second quarter

WA — Gravine 6 run (Musinski kick) 10:50

WA — Nicholas Kondrosky 2 run (kick failed) 7:28

WA — Kondrosky 31 run (Teagan Meier kick) 2:26

Third quarter

NA — Jonah Guzman 61 run (Juanpablo Pastuizaca kick) 10:17

WA — Dominic Bartell 34 run (kick failed) 8:49

Fourth quarter

WA — Jamari Yates (kick failed) 9:30

Team statistics`WA`NA

First downs`8`11

Rushes-yards`19-285`31-136

Passing yards`87 `38

Total yards`372`174

Passing`4-5-0`6-20-3

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`0-0

Punts-avg.`0-0`2-24

Fumbles-lost`0-0`3-1

Penalties-yards`4-35`3-15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WA, Yates 6-89, Kondrosky 3-66, Johnson 3-51, Ciampi 2-40, Bartell 2-32, Gravine 1-6, Andrew Pechal 1-4, Bradyn Lynch 1-2, Jordan Rosario 1-(-5). NA, Guzman 15-89, Ian Walsh 8-43, Elaiph Denson 2-6, Max Leonard 3-3, David Jackson 1-0, Team 2-(-5).

PASSING — WA, Gravine 4-5-0-87. NA, Walsh 5-16-2-35, Leonard 1-4-1-3.

RECEIVING — WA, Kopetchny 4-87. NA, Justin Johnson 2-14, Ethan Vetiaque 1-12, Reagan Jackson 1-3, Denson 1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS — WA, Johnson 1-35, Hudson Sharpe 2-30.

MISSED FGs — NA, Pastuizaca 47 (short).