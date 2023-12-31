ALL-WVC OFFENSE

Aaron Crossley

Wyoming Area

RB – Senior

Player Of The Year

Lehigh University recruit was named All-WVC for a second consecutive year and chosen to the Class 4A all-state team. Finished with 1,843 yards and 26 yards rushing this season and 4,506 and 56 TDs for his career. Made 46 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks as a linebacker.

Brady Zapoticky

Dallas

QB – Junior

Completed a WVC-best 59.2% of his passes (74-of-125) for 18 touchdowns in the regular season. Threw for 1,228 yards and rushed for 273 yards and 10 touchdowns as Dallas won the D2-4A title and played for a state championship.

Jake Howe

Wilkes-Barre Area

QB – Sophomore

Led the entire WVC in passing yards with 1,552 and passing touchdowns with 19. Connected on 106-of-189 passes during the regular season. Also ran for three touchdowns. Had four three-TD games.

Zack Fox

Nanticoke Area

RB – Senior

Class 4A all-state selectionbecame the school’s all-time leading rusher, breaking a 20-year record. Finished with 1,877 yards on 228 carries and 24 touchdowns. Also recorded six two-point conversions.

Dylan Geskey

Dallas

RB – Junior

Finished second in WVC Division 1 in rushing and first in scoring with 100 points. Including postseason games, finished with 1,465 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground. Also returned an interception for a touchdown.

Zach Paczewski

Dallas

WR – Senior

Team captain and Class 4A all-state selection who finished with 54 receptions for 989 yards and 13 touchdowns, including postseason games. Also handled return duties. On defense, had a pair of interceptions.

Matt Sklarosky

Crestwood

WR – Senior

Had 21 receptions for 463 yards and 10 touchdowns playing in a run-heavy offense. Excelled at high-pointing the football. On defense, totalled 45 tackles and broke up 10 passes.

Josh Mruk

Wyoming Area

TE – Sophomore

Excellent blocker who also caught 11 passes for 237 yards and six touchdowns. Very strong off the edge on defense. Had 16 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five hurries and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a TD.

Ryan Wiaterowski

Nanticoke Area

OL/FB – Senior

Recorded 18 pancake blocks while also rushing 34 times for 140 yards and seven touchdowns and three two-point conversions. On defense, had 38 tackles, seven sacks and an interception return for a touchdown.

Jacob Gustitus

Wyoming Area

OL – Senior

Had 15 pancakes blocks in helping the team rush for nearly 3,000 yards. Also made 45 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, 10 hurries and a fumble recovery on defense.

Aleks Jaskiewicz

Crestwood

OL – Senior

Top blocker for an offense that had over 2,500 yards rushing. Recorded 29 pancake blocks and didn’t allow a sack in 107 passing attempts.

Anthony Van Auken

Wyoming Area

OL – Senior

Team captain who paved the way for the team to rush for nearly 3,000 yards and 39 touchdowns. Led his team with 23 pancake blocks.

Dan Sabulsky

Dallas

OL – Senior

Team captain who had the honor of wearing No. 76 in the memory of former Dallas standout Josh Balara. Powerful run blocker who had 13.5 pancake blocks while manning the center position.

Rowan Laubach

Dallas

K – Junior

The Class 4A all-state pick led all WVC kickers with 56 points during the regular season, including three field goals with a long of 42 yards. Booted the winning points in two PIAA 4A state victories.

Connor Poole

Williamsport

K – Senior

An All-WVC selection as a sophomore, Poole connected on 23 extra points and eight field goals, including a long of 50 yards. Also hit on field goals from 41, 45 and 49 yards.

ALL-WVC DEFENSE

Max Gregor

Wilkes-Barre Area

DL/LB – Senior

Turned in an outstanding season as he led the Wolfpack with 93 tackles, playing a big part in keeping four opponents to under 120 yards rushing. Also added six sacks.

Jaidyn Johnson

Nanticoke Area

DL – Senior

Class 4A state state selection who set the school record for sacks in a season with 27 and became the school’s all-time sack leader. Has 53 tackles and knocked down six passes. Had two TD catches on offense.

Seth Raymer

Nanticoke Area

DL – Senior

At 6-foot-7, Raymer was difficult to throw over. He batted down four passes, had four sacks and 26 tackles. Also played on offense at tight end and quarterback.

Harrison Snyder

Berwick

DL – Senior

An All-WVC first-team selection as a sophomore, Snyder closed out his career with 94 tackles, 10 sacks and 24 tackles for loss as a senior. Scored a touchdown on a blocked punt and contributed as a tight end.

Lincoln Bibla

Crestwood

LB – Junior

After missing the early part of the season, Bibla finished with 63 tackles, including 44 solos. Had three sacks, seven tackles for loss, three hurries and a fumble recovery.

Zander Coleman

Hazleton Area

LB – Senior

Recorded 79 tackles, including 12 for losses, despite missing time with an injury. On offense, caught 17 passes for 216 yards and seven TDs. Also rushed for four touchdowns to lead the team in scoring

Nick Farrell

Dallas

LB – Senior

Finished the season with 112 tackles, six sacks, 11 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Provided strong blocking on offense and also grabbed 14 passes for two TDs in the regular season.

Howie Shiner

Wilkes-Barre Area

LB – Senior

Selected to the All-WVC team for a second consecutive season after posting 61 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions. Led WVC Divison 1 in rushing with 1,092 yards while scoring 11 TDs.

Treyvon Gembitski

Wilkes-Barre Area

DB – Sophomore

Intercepted five passes and defended 10 more. Also had 35 tackles. On offense, caught 24 passes for 385 yards and five touchdowns.

Colin Lazo

Crestwood

DB – Junior

Picked off six passes while breaking up five more. Recorded 34 solo tackles and 52 total, including four for losses. Added over 500 yards and four TDs on offense.

Gavin Lewis

Dallas

DB – Junior

Posted seven interceptions and 60 tackles. Caught four TD passes, second most on the team. Also excelled as a punt rusher and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.

Lucas Lopresto

Pittston Area

DB – Freshman

Returned two of his four interceptions for touchdowns and also returned two fumbles for touchdowns. As a receiver, caught 38 passes for 679 yards and eight touchdowns.

Nate Malarkey

Dallas

DB – Junior

As a free safety, he picked off six passes while making 79 tackles and one sack. Also was excellent on special teams as a punt rusher.

Lucas Tirpak

Dallas

DB – Senior

Team captain who finished with 48 tackles and four interceptions from his cornerback spot. Became a big contributor on offense as a receiver in the postseason.

ALL-WVC SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Anthony DeLucca, QB, Wyoming Area, Jr.

Drew DeLucca, QB, Pittston Area, Sr.

Jaden Shedlock, QB/ATH, Crestwood, So.

Brady Mizenko, RB, Hazleton Area, Sr.

Logan Ross, RB, Tunkhannock, Sr.

Tyler Winter, RB, Berwick, Sr.

Davon Underwood, ATH/KR, Wilkes-Barre Area, So.

Evan Laybourn-Boddie, WR, Wilkes-Barre Area, Sr.

Matt Walter, WR, Pittston Area, Jr.

Chase DeSanto, OL, Wyoming Area, Jr.

Emmitt Moore, OL, Dallas, Sr.

Brady Rosencrans, OL, Dallas, Sr.

Andrew Steinberger, OL, Wyoming Area, Jr.

Archie Stephens, OL, Dallas, Sr.

Liam Burke, K, Wyoming Area, Sr.

ALL-WVC SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DJ Battle, DL, Wilkes-Barre Area, Sr

Liam Carroll, DL, Berwick, Sr.

Kyle Draina, DL, Crestwood, Jr.

Jimmy Gryskewicz, DL, Wilkes-Barre Area, Jr.

John Cummings, LB, Dallas, Sr.

Mayson Girton, LB, Crestwood, Sr.

AJ Fife, LB, Dallas, Sr.

Logan Sincavage, LB, Wilkes-Barre Area, Jr.

Collin Smith, LB, Pittston Area, Jr.

Brody Spindler, LB, Pittston Area, So.

Jovan Goodwin, DB, Wilkes-Barre Area, Sr.

Jacob Morgan, DB, Wyoming Area, Jr.

Gavin Turak, DB, Nanticoke Area, Sr.

Kevin Wiedl, DB, Wyoming Area, Jr.