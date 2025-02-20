Four Wyoming Area players have been selected to play in the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association East/West Small School Game in the spring.

Offensive lineman Chase DeSanto, running back Lidge Kellum, defensive lineman Andrew Steinberger and punter John Turner will be members of the East team. The game is set for noon Sunday, May 18, at Cumberland Valley High School. The Big School game will be at 5 p.m.

Wyoming Area head coach Randy Spencer will be the head coach of the East. Berwick head coach CJ Curry will be one of his assistants.

DeSanto was a Times Leader All-WVC first-team selection and named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 3A All-State team. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Sacred Heart recruit had 26 pancake blocks and allowed no sacks.

Kellum was selected the Times Leader Player of the Year as well as to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 3A All-State team. He led District 2 with 2,297 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns. He also had six catches for 58 yards and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score.

Steinberger was also a Times Leader All-WVC first-team pick. The versatile lineman played all along the front and had 48 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 10 hurries and six sacks.

Turner earned Times Leader All-WVC second-team honors. He averaged 42 yards on 21 punts, with a long of 60 yards. He dropped five punts inside the 20-yard line.

The Lackawanna Conference will also be well represented in the game. Joining the four Wyoming Area players will be Riverside tight end Richie Kostoff, Western Wayne safety Sean Owens, Western Wayne defensive lineman Evan Dean, Lackawanna Trail cornerback Max Kimmel and Scranton Prep linebacker Reese Tanner.

Danville safety Bo Sheptock, who started his high school career at Berwick, will also be a member of the East.