Democrat Tim McGinley confirmed Thursday he plans to run for Luzerne County Controller.

McGinley, a prior county councilman and current county Government Study Commission member, said he is circulating nomination petitions to be placed on the May 20 primary election ballot. He intends to release a formal announcement of his candidacy after his nomination paperwork is submitted.

Republican Walter Griffith, the current controller, recently announced he is seeking another term.

It’s unclear if any other citizens will be seeking the Republican and Democratic nominations in the upcoming primary.

Primary candidates were permitted to start gathering signatures on their nomination petitions Tuesday — a process that spread word of McGinley’s candidacy. March 11 is the petition filing deadline.

McGinley announced at the end of Thursday’s Government Study Commission meeting that he will be stepping down from the commission chairmanship post, although he will remain an active member of the seven-citizen commission.

Authorized by county 2024 primary election voters, the commission has been meeting regularly to assess potential county home rule charter changes and aims to place its proposal on the November 2025 ballot. Voters will then decide whether to switch to the new structure or keep the system in effect since January 2012.

McGinley did not cite the county controller campaign as a reason for relinquishing the commission chairmanship. Instead, he said he been increasingly busy with his duties as a Wyoming Valley West School Board member due to its search for a superintendent and preparation for other key retirements that will be occurring over the next few months.

Commission member Vito Malacari serves as vice chairman, and a vote would be necessary to select another chairperson. Also serving on the commission are Ted Ritsick (secretary), Cindy Malkemes (treasurer), Matt Mitchell, Mark Shaffer and Stephen J. Urban.

A Kingston resident, McGinley served as a county councilman for 12 years, from the start of home rule until the end of 2023. He previously worked as administration director at the Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO).

The controller receives $64,999 annually to be the independent watchdog over county fiscal and management activities. County council did not exercise its option to increase the controller’s compensation — an action that would have been required at least a year prior to the new term that starts in January 2026.

In his study commission role, McGinley said he is not advocating a compensation increase for the controller. He also noted he would not accept compensation above $64,999 if he is elected and voters approve a new charter containing a controller compensation increase recommended by a majority of his commission colleagues. The commission has not yet voted on how to proceed with compensation.

If he is elected controller, McGinley would have to step down from the Wyoming Valley West School Board. The county charter prohibits the controller from holding any other elective public office.

