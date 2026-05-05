WEST PITTSTON — Wyoming Area pitcher Alexa Gacek gave up a double to start Monday’s game. She then hit a batter and two outs later issued a walk to load the bases.

That was pretty much the extent of Berwick’s offense against the senior righty.

Gacek worked out of that jam, didn’t allow a hit over the last six innings and finished with nine strikeouts as the Warriors posted a 7-0 win in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 softball.

Gacek, the only senior on the roster, retired Berwick in order in the second, third, sixth and seventh innings.

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Berwick’s Emma Welsh walked to open the fourth and Brylee Weaver reached on catcher’s interference in the fifth for the Dawgs’ only two baserunners after the first inning.

Obviously, the first-inning trouble didn’t affect Gacek.

“I think just knowing I have my teammates behind me and going back to my basics and my mechanics,” Gacek said. “Just going from there.”

Wyoming Area (6-2 Div. 2, 11-4 overall) had just two hits through three innings, including a two-run single by Allison Layland up the middle in the first inning that scored Josie Kivak and Addison Gaylord. Both had walked.

The Warriors broke open the game in the fourth. Londyn Sobeck started the inning with a single and an out later four consecutive hits produced runs. Kivak and Sophia Wardell brought in runs with singles and Gaylord followed with an RBI triple. Gacek then singled in the final run for a 6-0 lead.

Wardell drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth for Wyoming Area’s final run and send Berwick (3-5 Div. 2, 7-8) to its third shutout loss of the season.

Wyoming Area’s victory was key more so in the District 2 Class 4A standings than in the WVC Division 2 standings where catching Lake-Lehman seems unlikely. The Warriors remained in fourth place in D2-4A, a spot which would mean a home playoff game.

Crestwood 19, Wyoming Valley West 0

Crestwood scored 10 runs in the first inning and was able to end the game in four via the 15-run rule.

Emilie Stofko led the offense with a double and four RBI. Alekzandria Dutko and Holly Rodgers each had a double and two RBI.

Brooke Lenahan and Kayla Sincavage also had two RBI apiece.

Three pitchers limited Valley West to five hits. Ella Frazier had a pair of singles for the Spartans.

Northwest 7, Southern Columbia 1

Natalia Ninotti struck out 10 as Northwest remained undefeated.

Ninotti and Jenna Robaczewski had solo home runs for the Rangers. Ashlyn Hermanofski had double and two RBI.

Lake-Lehman 13, Wilkes-Barre Area 3

Julia Sholtis was 4-for-4 with a double and four RBI as Lake-Lehman won in six innings.

Winning pitcher Hannah Chipego struck out 16 and helped her own cause with a triple, double, two RBI and four runs scored.

Kaitlyn Brudnicki was 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored. Addison Butler was 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice.

WBA’s Grace Simko had a single and an RBI.

BASEBALL

Dallas 10, Wilkes-Barre Area 5

Dallas’ Conor Healey hit a solo homer run and pitched six innings to pick up the win.

Peyton VanValkenburgh was the only Mountaineer with more than one hit as he tripled, singled and had two RBI. Dylan Chapman brought in three runs.

WBA’s Jake Howe fell a double short from hitting for the cycle as a solo homer was part of his three-hit game. Derrick Nah also had three hits, including a home run, and had two RBI.

Hazleton Area 17, Nanticoke Area 2

Jeudi Hidalgo, Logan Hearity and Nick Cunniffe all homered as Hazleton Area ended the game in three innings.

Hidalgo finished a double shy of the cycle and had four RBI. Hearity also had a double and three RBI. Cunniffe finished with two RBI.

Chris Knelly had two triples.

Dylan Natalini had a solo homer for Nanticoke Area.

Pittston Area 11, Crestwood 0

The Patriots scored eight times in the second inning on the way to ending the game in five innings.

Beau Widdick had a triple, double and two RBI for Pittston Area. Elijah Barr, Joshua Barr, Jacoby Harnen and Alex Rosencrance all had two RBI.

Rosencrance pitched a complete game, surrendering two hits, in picking up the win.

Tunkhannock 11, Holy Redeemer 10

Holy Redeemer scored five runs in the top of the seventh only to have Tunkhannock rally with three in the bottom of the inning as the Tigers picked up their first win.

Matthew Kaleta had a double and two RBI for Tunkhannock. Colton Gilroy and Tristen Fryer added two RBI each.

Sam Shovlin had two of Redeemer’s four hits and had two RBI. Alex Gordon had three RBI while Noah Hummel had two RBI.

SOFTBALL

Wyoming Area 7, Berwick 0

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Khahold 3b`3`0`1`0

Belles rf`2`0`0`0

Brown p`3`0`0`0

Welsh c`2`0`0`0

Ashworth cf`1`0`0`0

Drauschak 3b`3`0`0`0

Schnerr 1b`2`0`0`0

Krepich ph`1`0`0`0

Holloway dp`3`0`0`0

Weaver 2b`1`0`0`0

Levan lf`0`0`0`0

Totals`21`0`1`0

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Kivak cf`3`2`2`1

Wardell lf`3`1`2`2

Gaylord ss`3`2`1`1

Gacek p`3`0`1`1

Tokash cr`0`0`0`0

Gustitus 1b`2`0`0`0

Layland c`4`0`2`2

Lewis 2b`3`1`0`0

Sobeckk 3b`4`1`1`0

Park rf`2`0`1`0

Totals`27`7`10`7

Berwick`000`000`0 — 0

Wyoming Area`200`410`x — 7

2B — Khahold. 3B — Gaylord.

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brown (L)`6`10`7`7`7`5

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gacek (W)`7`1`0`0`2`9

Crestwood 19, Wyo. Valley West 0

(4 inn.)

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Stahlnecker ss`1`3`0`1

Curtiss`1`0`0`0

Sincavage 2b`2`4`2`2

Ricko`1`1`0`0

Dutko cf`2`4`2`2

Begley`1`0`0`0

Seltzer lf`0`0`0`0

Stofko 3b`2`2`2`4

Toniatti 1b`3`1`1`0

Lenahan p`3`1`1`2

Petzold rf`2`1`1`1

Rodgers dp`3`1`2`2

Lomerson c`2`1`1`1

Martinez`0`0`0`0

Totals`23`19`12`15

Valley West`AB`R`H`BI

Sobieski c`2`0`0`0

Frazier ss`2`0`2`0

McGlynn p`2`0`1`0

G.Fattorusso 1b`2`0`0`0

Barber 3b`2`0`1`0

Duden cf`2`0`0`0

J.Fattorusso 2b`2`0`0`0

Davis rf`0`0`0`0

Matello rf`1`0`0`0

Williams lf`1`0`0`0

Kase lf`1`0`1`0

Totals`17`0`5`0

Crestwood`(10)02`7 — 19

Valley West`000`0 — 0

2B — Stofko, Rodgers, Dutko.

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Lenahan (W)`1`2`0`0`0`2

Dutko`2`1`0`0`1`3

Seltzer`1`2`0`0`0`2

Valley West`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

McGlynn (L)`1.2`6`16`16`11`2

J.Fattorusso`2.1`6`3`3`2`0

Northwest 7, Southern Columbia 1

Sou. Columbia`AB`R`H`BI

Hopper c`3`1`2`1

Yost p`3`0`0`0

Reuter ss`1`0`0`0

Rosini`1`0`0`0

Riffendifl cf`1`o`o`o

Fenstermacher cf`0`0`0`0

Lech 1b`3`0`1`0

Miller lf`3`0`1`0

A.Apichall 2b`3`0`0`0

Fontz rf`3`0`0`0

M.Apichall 2b`3`0`0`0

Totals`24`1`4`1

Northwest`AB`R`H`BI

Hermanofski 2b`4`1`2`2

Diltz c`2`0`0`1

Ruckle ss`3`0`0`0

Robaczewski rf`3`2`2`1

Ninotti p`3`1`1`1

Moyer 1b`3`0`0`0

Nevel dp`1`1`0`0

Noss lf`2`2`1`0

Miller 3b`2`0`0`1

Miner cf`0`0`0`0

Totals`23`7`6`5

Southern Columbia`001`000`0 — 1

Northwest`012`310`x — 7

2B — Hermanofski. HR — Hopper, Robaczewski, Ninotti.

Sou. Columbia`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Yost (L)`5`6`7`5`3`11

Reuter`1`0`0`0`1`3

Northwest`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Ninotti (W)`7`4`1`1`4`10

Lake-Lehman 13, Wilkes-Barre Area 3

(6 inn.)

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Simko ss`3`0`1`1

Contreras lf`2`0`0`0

Zellner lf`1`0`0`0

Ha.Burke 3b`2`0`0`0

M.McGuinness 1b`3`0`0`0

Martin 2b`3`0`0`0

George c`2`1`0`0

R.McGuinness p`2`1`0`0

Celski`2`0`0`0

Weitz cf`1`1`0`0

Totals`21`3`1`1

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Brudnicki c`3`3`2`1

Butler cf`3`2`2`0

Chipego p`3`4`3`2

Sholtis 3b`4`1`4`4

Andrews lf`4`0`0`0

Wallace ss`4`1`2`1

James rf`4`0`2`1

Reilly`3`1`1`1

Shorts 1b`3`1`1`0

Totals`31`13`17`10

Wilkes-Barre Area`000`030 — 3

Lake-Lehman`420`241 — 13

2B — Sholtis, Butler, Chipego. 3B — Brudnicki, Chipego.

W-B Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

R.McGuinness (L)`5`17`13`13`4`0

Lake-Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Chipego (W)`6`1`3`1`3`16

BASEBALL

Dallas 10, Wilkes-Barre Area 5

W-B Area`AB`R`H`BI

Davies cf`3`0`2`0

Hufford 2b`4`1`1`0

Howe ss`4`2`3`1

Nah dh`4`1`3`2

Daugherty 1b`4`1`1`0

Fritz p`4`0`1`0

Flowers c`4`0`0`0

Stahovic lf`3`0`0`0

Kapelan 3b`3`0`1`0

Chupka rf`0`0`0`0

Totals`33`5`12`3

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Healey p`4`1`1`1

Geskey 1b`0`0`0`0

D.Zangardi cf`2`3`1`1

B.Youngblood c`2`0`1`0

Rischawy lf`2`0`0`0

Chapman`2`1`0`3

Pietraccini 1b`0`0`0`1

VanValkenburgh 2b`4`2`2`2

English 3b`3`1`1`1

L.Zangardi ss`4`0`1`0

Osipower rf`1`0`0`0

Viglone cr`0`2`0`0

Totals`24`10`7`9

Wilkes-Barre Area`301`000`1 — 5

Dallas`600`103`x — 10

2B — Fritz. 3B: Davies, Howe, VanValkenburgh. HR — Nah, Howe, Healey.

W-B Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Fritz (L)`4`2`7`3`6`3

Nah`2`5`3`3`0`2

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Healey (W)`6`11`5`3`1`3

Pietraccini`1`1`0`0`0`1

Hazleton Area 17, Nanticoke Area 2

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

Ball cf`2`0`0`0

Welch lf`2`0`0`0

Mishanski ss`2`0`0`0

Natalini 3b`1`1`1`1

Stachowiak rf`1`0`0`0

Gensel c`1`1`0`0

Martinez 1b`1`0`1`0

Higgins p`1`0`1`1

Vida 2b`1`0`0`0

Totals`12`2`3`2

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Hearity lf`2`3`2`3

Knelly ss`2`3`2`2

Severino p`0`0`0`0

Marino dh`2`1`1`2

Hidalgo 3b`3`2`3`4

Rinker cf`2`1`0`0

Masias 2b`2`2`1`0

Cunniffe rf`2`2`1`2

Natt c`1`0`0`0

Welch 1b`1`1`0`2

Spare cr`0`2`0`0

Totals`17`17`10`15

Nanticoke Area`020 — 2

Hazleton Area`(12)32 — 17

2B — Martinez, Marino, Hearity. 3B — Hidalgo, Knelly 2. HR — Natalini, Hildalgo, Cunniffe, Hearity.

Pittston Area 11, Crestwood 0

(5 inn.)

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Rodgers lf`3`0`0`0

Fedak p`1`0`0`0

Brace p`1`0`0`0

Galella 2b`2`0`0`0

Stavish 3b`2`0`1`0

Wagaman 1b`2`0`0`0

Reed`1`0`0`0

McShea ss`2`0`0`0

Wanyo cf`2`0`1`0

Leroy rf`2`0`0`0

Totals`18`0`2`0

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Innamorati cf`1`2`1`1

E.Barr`2`1`0`2

Widdick ss`3`2`2`2

J.Barr 1b`3`0`0`1

Ward 1b`0`0`0`0

Harnen c`3`0`2`2

Rosencrance p`2`0`1`2

Noone 3b`2`1`0`0

Bradley rf`2`1`1`0

Budzak 2b`1`2`1`1

Bartorillo cr`0`2`0`0

Mihalka cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`19`11`8`11

Crestwood`000`00 — 0

Pittston Area`181`1x — 11

2B — Innamorati, Widdick. 3B — Widdick.

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Fedak (L)`1.2`6`8`5`1`1

Brace`1.1`1`1`1`1`1

Brown`1`1`1`1`0`0

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Rosencrance (L)`5`2`0`0`1`4

Tunkhannock 11, Holy Redeemer 10

Holy Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Marranca ss`3`2`0`0

Shovlin p`4`2`2`2

Hummel dh`0`1`0`2

Gordon 1b`3`0`1`3

Hossage 3b`3`0`0`1

Yakimowicz cf`5`0`0`0

Korus lf`4`1`1`0

Krakosky 2b`1`1`0`0

Ricko`0`2`0`0

Dunsmuir c`2`1`0`0

Totals`25`10`4`8

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Harvey rf`4`1`1`1

C.Gilroy dh`4`0`1`2

H.Gilroy p`4`0`0`1

Kaleta 1b`3`1`1`2

Patton c`4`1`1`1

Pieretti cf`4`2`0`0

Poepperling ss`4`1`2`1

Fryer 2b`3`2`2`2

Mislevy lf`2`2`1`0

Geary cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`32`11`9`10

Holy Redeemer`002`003`5 — 10

Tunkhannock`404`000`3 — 11

2B — Harvey, Kaleta.

Holy Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Shovlin`0.2`3`4`4`3`1

Hossage`1.2`0`1`0`1`0

Korus`3.2`4`3`3`2`1

Marranca (L)`1`2`3`0`1`2

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

H.Gilroy`4.1`0`2`2`6`7

Geertgens`1.1`3`3`0`3`1

Cokley (W)`1.1`1`5`3`3`3