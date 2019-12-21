Wyoming Area’s Abby Giunta headed to Seton Hill

December 21, 2019 Sunday Dispatch Local Sports 0
- Submitted photo

Wyoming Area student Abby Giunta held a signing ceremony to celebrate her earlier commitment to play National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II field hockey at Seton Hill. From left, seated, are Sandy Giunta, mother; Abby Giunta, Anthony Giunta, brother; T.J. Giunta, father. Standing, Wyoming Area Athletic Director Joe Pizano and principal Shaun Rohland. Giunta played field hockey earlier in high school and on the club level.

https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_4010.jpegSubmitted photo