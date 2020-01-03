PITTSTON — The Stan Waleski Holiday Basketball Camp presented Shooting, Free Throw and Knock Out Awards to boys and girls in grades 2 through 7 during its Annual Holiday Basketball Camp at the Greater Pittston YMCA on Dec. 27 and 30.

Shooting Champions are Nick Jones, Duryea; Kashius Warren, Wyoming; Mitchell Rusinchak, Falls; Leah Drozginski, Duryea; and Lexi Noone, Pittston.

Shooting Runner Ups are Blake Fisher, Courtdale; Nathan Marsh, Pittston; Spencer Smith, Luzerne; Ava Simko, Harding; and Josie Kivak, West Wyoming.

Free Throw Champions are Bryce Guida, Old Forge; Jeremiah Daniels, Dupont; Spencer Smith, Luzerne; Teagan Meier, West Pittston; Leah Droginski, Duryea; Frank Pacelli, Wyoming; and Michael Basile, Duryea.

Free Throw Runner Ups are Kash Tanona, Pittston Twp.; Elijah Lyons, Dupont); Liam Meier, West Pittston; Gwyneth Fox, West Pittston; Elysia Confletti, Pittston; and Ava Simko, Harding.

Knock Out Champions are Kyle Culver, Exeter; Blake Fisher, Courtdale; Mitchell Rusinchak, Falls; Dillon Kivak, West Wyoming; Amara Tiernan, West Wyoming; and Leah Drozginski, Duryea.