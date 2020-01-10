Greater Pittston YMCA offers new programs for winter

- Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

PITTSTON – If you’re looking for a new you in the New Year, you don’t have to look to far. The Greater Pittston YMCA has stepped up its game under the direction of Executive Director Janelle Drach, adding new programs for the Winter 1 schedule through Feb. 23.

In addition to hiring Drach in July 2019, the downtown Pittston facility hired Briana Dugas as the Child Daycare director in August.

“We’ve been trying to push some new programming in to the facility, especially targeting some of our family memberships through youth programming,” Drach said. “We have at least a dozen brand new programs we are bringing online for Winter 1 which is really exciting because they are very active programs.”

Programs like Dodgeball (Mondays, 8 to 11-year-olds and 12 and up) and Nerf Mania (6 to -year-olds and 9 to 12-year-olds) are two of the programs designed to get children active during the winter months. Tag-You’re It (Mondays, 5 to 7-year-olds), Flag Football (Wednesdays, first through sixth grade) are also offered during Winter 1 session.

Other programs include STEM- (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) focused subjects for children from 3 years old to 8 years old, Little Builders, Lego Club, Jewelry Club and more.

“We want to give the kids the option to burn off steam, burn off energy and get sweaty, but also feeding their minds and giving them the chance to explore and create on their own, too,” Drach added.

The Pre-Kindergarten program now supports a full-day, five-days-a-week schedule, currently hosting over 30 children from Greater Pittston.

The Winter 1 session offers over 15 different programs for children from 3 to 14 years of age.

According to Drach, programs are held on different days with three to be held on Saturdays that include Little Builders (3 to 5-year-olds), Lego Club (6 to 8-year-olds) and Jewelry Club (6 to 8 year-olds).

For children interested in art, the Exploring Art program led by Bria Bombacher is funded through a grant from the Maslow Family Foundation, offering scholarships.

Two adult programs have also been added to the schedule: Pickleball and co-ed volleyball that will played on Mondays beginning Jan. 20.

Pickleball has taken the nation by storm and is played similar to tennis on a smaller court with a wooden paddle and plastic ball. Pickleball is played Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Thursday afternoons from noon to 3 p.m.

The annual fundraising campaign will begin Feb. 22 with the Spin-A-Thon.

Drach said new members can take advantage of any of the programs at any time.

For further information on youth or adult programs, contact the YMCA at 570-655-2255.

