Wyoming Area graduate Sarah Holweg hits first shot after break

January 10, 2020 Sunday Dispatch Local Sports 0
Staff Reports
Holweg -

Sarah Holweg made her only shot – a 3-pointer – and added her first steal of the season in six minutes of playing time Jan. 3 when West Chester University fell, 68-65, to visiting Shepherd University in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference women’s basketball game.

West Chester has split two games since and is now 2-6 in the PSAC and 4-9 overall.

Holweg, a sophomore guard from Wyoming Area, has taken all but two of her 30 shots this season from beyond the arc. She has made seven for 25.0 percent.

While appearing in every game and playing a total of 75 minutes on the season, Holweg has 21 points, five rebounds and an assist for the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II team.

Holweg
https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_TTL050118Sarah-Holweg-1-1-1.jpgHolweg

Staff Reports

Reach the Sunday Dispatch newsroom at 570-991-6405 or by email at sd@psdispatch.com.

Reach the Sunday Dispatch newsroom at 570-991-6405 or by email at sd@psdispatch.com.