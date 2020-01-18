Pittston Area to host dual wrestling finals

Staff Reports
Pittston Area has once again been selected to serve as host site of the District 2 Dual Meet wrestling finals.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Feb. 1, Pittston Area will be the site of the last two consolation rounds, followed by the District 2 team championship matches in Class 3A and Class 2A, conducted simultaneously on adjacent mats.

The dual meet tournament is scheduled to open with two rounds of action Jan. 29.

Each of the division champions, Wyoming Valley Conference and Lackawanna League, Divisions 1 and 2, will earn the right to host the four teams in its half of the tournament bracket.

Two rounds will be conducted that night to limit the eight-team fields to two finalists, plus the four teams that go 1-1 and will continue into the consolation rounds to determine third place. The teams that go 0-2 will be eliminated from further action.

District 2 and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association have also set other postseason dates.

The PIAA will hold its state dual meet tournament Feb. 6-8 at the Giant Center in Hershey.

The District 2 individual tournament will be held Feb. 21-22 at Hazleton Area High School for both classifications.

The two classes separate for Northeast Regionals Feb. 28-29 with Class 3A at Bethlehem Liberty and Class 2A at Williamsport.

State championships will be back in Hershey March 5-7.

Reach the Sunday Dispatch newsroom at 570-991-6405 or by email at sd@psdispatch.com.

