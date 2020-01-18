🔊 Listen to this

Wrestling up a weight class has not stopped Ivan Balavage.

The sophomore Scranton Prep graduate from Avoca was one of three Newman University wrestlers to win championships in the Hastings College Open in Nebraska Jan. 11.

Balavage can wrestle at 184, but has spent most of his time at 197 pounds, the weight class he was at for the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II school during the Hastings Open.

After winning by pin in the opening round, Balavage won three straight decisions, allowing his opponents only six total points in the process and winning each by at least four points.

Balavage, a two-time District 2 champion, set the Scranton Prep record for career wins with 135, breaking the record by his older brother, Thor.

The Balavages, from Avoca, are again teammates at the Kansas school.

Thor Balavage finished in double figures in victories for the Jets in each of his first three college seasons, but the start of his senior season has been disrupted by injury. He wrestles at 285 pounds.

Newman was scheduled to begin its dual meet season Saturday.

Last season, Thor Balavage finished 17-18 overall while Ivan Balavage was 16-20.

