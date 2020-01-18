Pittston Area, Wyoming Area varsity athletic schedule for week of Jan. 19, 2020

MMI at Wyoming Area, 6 p.m.

Nanticoke at Pittston Area, 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, Jan. 21

Boys and girls swimming

Wilkes-Barre Area at Pittston Area, 4 p.m.

Wyoming Area at Wyoming Valley West, 4 p.m.

Boys basketball

Nanticoke at Pittston Area, 7:15 p.m.

Wyoming Area at MMI Prep, 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22

Wrestling

Pittston Area at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Wyoming Area at Hanover Area, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Dallas at Pittston Area, 7:15 p.m.

Holy Redeemer at Wyoming Area, 7:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 23

Boys and girls swimming

Wyoming Area at Pittston Area, 4 p.m.

Boys basketball

Holy Redeemer at Wyoming Area, 7:15 p.m.

Pittston Area at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 24

Wrestling

Wyoming Area in Coalcracker Tournament, Lehighton, 2 p.m.

Girls basketball

Wyoming Valley West at Pittston Area, 7:15 p.m.

Wyoming Seminary at Wyoming Area, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 18

Wrestling

Wyoming Area in Coalcracker Tournament, Lehighton, 9 a.m.

Kutztown at Pittston Area (NL), 1:30 p.m.

Wyoming Valley West at Pittston Area, 2 p.m.

Boys and girls swimming

Wyoming Area at Ernie Shartle Invitational, Tunkhannock, 9:30 a.m.

Boys basketball

Pittston Area at Wyoming Valley West, 2:15 p.m.

Wyoming Area at Wyoming Seminary, 7:15 p.m.

