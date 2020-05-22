Luzerne County will be among remaining red counties moving into the state’s yellow phase of coronavirus recovery effective next Friday, May 29, Gov. Tom Wolf announced this afternoon.

The others will be Dauphin, Franklin, Huntington, Lebanon, Monroe, Pike and Schuylkill.

The remainder, including Lackawanna, should be moved into the yellow phase by June 5, the governor added.

“Our new case rate has been shrinking,” Wolf said, even as the state began to open businesses and activities in some counties.

“My stay-at-home order did exactly what it was intended to do,” Wolf said. “It saved lives.”

The state also is preparing a “road map” to deal with the virus if there is a second

