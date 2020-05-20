Keystone State Games canceled

Teddy Drecher gets ready to knock the ball through the infield during the Keystone State Games Wiffle Ball competition at Diamond City Park in Wilkes-Barre last summer. This year’s edition of the Games have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joe Soprano file photo | Times Leader

Luzerne County will not play host to the Keystone State Games and Pennsylvania Senior Games this summer as the multi-day sports festivals have become the latest events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keystone State Games Executive Director James J. Costello made announced the decision in a press release on Wednesday.

“Due to the current state mandates and social-gathering recommendations surrounding COVID19, we are canceling the Keystone State Games Festival of Sports and PA Senior Games scheduled in Luzerne County from July 22 – Aug. 2, 2020,” the release reads. “Our priority is the safety and well being of our game participants, sponsors and volunteers, and we believe this is the best decision.”

However, several Keystone Games and PA Senior games events are still scheduled to be held in the fall.

Tentative events include:

• PA Senior Sports Festival & Health & Fitness Expo in Lancaster

• Keystone Ice Hockey Invitational Tournament in Pittston

• Keystone Games Virtual 5K / 10K Run

• High school baseball showcase in Moosic

• PA Pickleball Championship in Dallas

• Keystone Golf Championships and Captain N Crew Tournament in Wilkes-Barre

• Keystone Open IFH Championship in Luzerne County

New events are being planned, according to the release. Prospective competitors should check out the Games website – keystonegames.org – and the organization’s Facebook page for more information.