WEST PITTSTON — The Fourth of July Young Run 4 Fun is back after being away for many years and the person responsible for creating it, is back at the helm as well.

Gina Malsky created the event to get children out on the morning on Independence Day for a fun activity and exercise. That was two decades ago.

“I started this race 20 years ago for the West Pittston Parks and Rec Board,” Malsky said. “Along with Don Shearer and Mary Musinski, it became a part of Fourth of July morning in West Pittston, so bringing it back to celebrate America’s 250th birthday is a perfect time.”

The Young Run 4 Fun, powered by Big Top Rentals, along with print sponsor Independent Graphics will take place at the Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Stadium, on Saturday, July 4 at 9 a.m. for children 14 years old and younger, rain or shine.

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“We’d like to give children the opportunity to be highlighted and celebrate freedom on the Fourth of July,” Malsky added. “We have over 50 preregistered runners years old-12 years and we are hoping for more on race day. We want everyone to be proud to be an American Kid. This year’s run will be special as we honor the late Raeann Rose.”

Entry fee is $15 with a t-shirt included with payment in advance. Day of the race is $10 without a t-shirt.

T-shirt sizes are: 3T, YS, YM, YL, AS, AM, AL, AXL. T-shirts will be sold for $10 each.

Race categories are: 2-miles, 1-mile, ½ mile, ¼ mile, and 1/8 mile.

All participants will receive an award and a goody bag at the completion of the event.

Make checks payable to: West Pittston Borough, in the memo of the check: Parks & Rec.

Proceeds benefit the West Pittston Parks and Rec.