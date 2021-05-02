🔊 Listen to this

John Ackourey’s fulltime job is with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and Moving Pictures (IATSE) Local 82 as a camera operator and rigger.

Saporito Lifetime of Service award winner, John Ackourey, demonstrates what it takes to put on his gear for a climb rescue.

John Ackourey, of West Pittston, received a call from residence in Nanticoke about an exotic Columbian Redtail boa constrictor on the loose. The snake was captured and donated to The Pet Zone in Pittston.

John Ackourey is reunited with the snake he rescued in Nanticoke two-years ago. The snake, being housed at The Pet Zone in Pittston, is affectionately called John’s snake by the pet store personnel.

WEST PITTSTON – John Ackourey has been a preservationist of wildlife, a passion he’s had since childhood, and at the age of 51, he’s being rewarded for what he loves to do — save, protect and preserve animals, reptiles and insects.

Because of his efforts over his lifetime, Ackourey has been named this year’s recipient of the 2020 Attorney Joseph F. Saporito Lifetime of Service Award.

“I’m just overwhelmed right now because I just can’t believe it,” Ackourey said, when he was notified of the award. “I’m just so lucky to do what I do, I really am. I’m so happy and all I want to do is contribute to life.”

Most people have a soft spot for animals, but Ackourey’s feelings are much deeper in doing what he does and that is simply watching over all kinds of wildlife. No animal or bug is too big or too small to save or protect.

At the age of 17, Ackourey could not hold back any longer finding himself rescuing distressed wildlife and not just animals, he considers all species of bees very special to him as well.

“When I saw a creature in distress, I’d go and help it,” Ackourey said. “When I saw a wasp, a hornet or yellow jacket trapped inside a house or building, I’d help it to get out into the wild.”

Ackourey credits his older brother Joe for taking him under his wing. Joe is well-known in the area for fly fishing, and he used to take John fishing, but while Joe fished, John was on the shoreline watching and studying insects.

Known all over by municipalities and law enforcement officers, Ackourey has been called to duty in rescuing wildlife all over Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Ackourey has developed a reputation, both locally and nationally, for saving all animals and bugs no matter the situation. Just about every week, he will get a call to rescue or relocate an animal.

It seems most of Ackourey’s calls come from referrals of people he’s helped along the way or just by word of mouth.

“I work with all authorities throughout the area receiving calls from police from all municipalities all the time,” Ackourey added.

The phone calls and inquiries don’t just stop with local authorities; many from across the country have even reached him seeking help.

Over time, Ackourey’s saved snakes, bats, bees, deer, cats, birds and just about any wild animal, reptile or insect, even skunks.

“I have a way of communicating with skunks that when I get to their level and talk to them, they seem to understand me,” Ackourey admitted. “I can walk up to them without getting sprayed. Their lives are just as important to them as yours is to you. Just like us, all they want to do is live.”

As he stated many times, he believes we need wildlife and even bees perform an important roll in the chain of life.

“For me, I look at it as if we can make a difference and show that there are other creatures in the world that really aren’t that much different from us,” Ackourey observed. “They are just trying to live life like us in similar ways; hey, we’re all in this together.”

Ackourey and his wife, Christina, reside in West Pittston where he works out of his home doing his paying job, a stagehand for Wilkes-Barre based Local 82 International Alliance Of Stage Employees and Moving Pictures Union.

“I’ve been in the business since 1989 and have had the opportunity to work nationally,” Ackourey said. “My specialty is live camera operator and up rigger. I’ve been so lucky to work on a variety of really cool projects over the years. I also work on a variety of small productions on my own.”

Over the years, Ackourey’s worked on just about every major rock concert that came through Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond.

Since the pandemic shutdown, Ackourey has been idle with his fulltime job and he has able to redirect his focus to his first love – wildlife.

“I just want to spread the message around the world that animals just want to live life just like us,” Ackourey concluded. “This award as made my life, and I’m eternally grateful and so honored to received the award.”