The NEPA Philharmonic will present its first sensory friendly chamber concert at the Pittston Memorial Library, 47 Broad St., Pittston, on Saturday, Sept. 13.

The NEPA Philharmonic Wind Quartet will perform the free concert twice in the library’s Cosgrove Room, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. and from 1 to 1:45 p.m., in a relaxed environment designed with sensory accessibility in mind and suitable for the whole family.

The short, interactive program “Sensory Friendly Winds: Music and Color” will feature engaging music by Debussy, Scott Joplin, John Williams, and more, with hands-on music participation, art activities, snacks, fidgets, and sensory headphones available to attendees.

Audience members are encouraged to sit, stand, or walk around to listen to the music; take a break at WVIA’s new Sensory Friendly corner in the library; or take part in creative art therapy activities in the library’s STEAM lab. Weather-permitting, a livestream of the concert will also be shown outdoors at the Slope Amphitheater adjacent to the library.

The program and its sensory-friendly elements were designed in partnership with local Autism advocates and experts, including Children’s Service Center of Wyoming Valley, The Gregory Center, Marywood University Music Therapy, Marywood University Art Therapy, Misericordia University Occupational Therapy, Autism Society of NEPA, and WVIA.

The free event is made possible by the support of a grant from Autism Awareness NEPA through the Luzerne Foundation. Registration is encouraged by calling the Pittston Memorial Library at 570-654-9565 ext. 21.