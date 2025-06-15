Greater Pittston won three times while playing on four consecutive days this week to run its record in Wyoming Valley Senior American Legion Baseball to 4-1.

Greater Pittston 13, Mountain Post 1

David Fath came off the bench to hit a three-run homer Friday, allowing Greater Pittston to put the game away early on the 10-run rule.

Greater Pittston won without having to bat in the bottom of the fifth. It scored nine times in the first inning and Fath’s homer came in the fourth.

The victory was the highest-scoring game for Greater Pittston, which as averaged 10 runs in its wins.

Zander Condeelis led the offense with a double, single, two runs and two RBI.

Richie Tonte and Chase Montigney each went 2-for-2.

Silvio Giardina drove in two runs.

Jeremy Layland, who doubled, and T.J. Johnson each scored twice.

Drew Cisney allowed just two hits, an unearned run and two walks while striking out six in four innings. Montigney struck out two in a 1-2-3 fifth inning.

Stripes & Strikes 2, Greater Pittston 0

Greater Pittston outhit Stripes & Strikes 5-3 Thursday, but lost on the road to the Hazleton-based team.

T.J. Johnson worked five innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks. He struck out two.

Tommy Carlin struck out one in a hitless inning.

Greater Pittston 6, Plains 2

Jeremy Layland went 3-for-3 and Silvio Giardina pitched two scoreless innings of relief Wednesday when Greater Pittston won the game at Hilldale.

Greater Pittston managed 13 singles. Giardina, Chase Montigney and Richie Tonte each had two hits.

Jake Aftewicz drove in two runs.

Paul Rusincovitch started and pitched five innings. He held Plains to two runs on four hits and two walks and four strikeouts.

Greater Pittston 10, Plains 0

Dominic Innamorati drove in five runs Tuesday to lead Greater Pittston to the five-inning win over visiting Plains.

Innamorati ended the game on a two-out, bases-loaded triple in the bottom of the fifth. He also homered and was the only player on the game with two hits.

Silvio Giardina scored twice and drove in two games.

Zander Condeelis doubled.

Drew Cisney and Logan Laskowski combined on a two-hit shutout. Cisney pitched three innings and Laskowski two with each giving up a hit and a walk while striking out one.