Registration is continuing for the second annual Team DeLuca Ventures, LLC Zero In Charity Golf Tournament planned for July 1 at Fox Hill Country Club in Exeter.

Team DeLuca Ventures is operated by Penn State football captain and Wyoming Area graduate Dominic DeLuca.

The event will benefit Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s Northeast Region, which offers year-round programming that includes multiple sports and fitness training and competition options in each season. SOPA’s Northeast Region serves athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Luzerne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Susquehanna, Wayne and Pike Counties with all programs offered without expense to athletes or their families.

“I’m excited to share that I’d like to dedicate this year’s golf tournament on July 1 at Fox Hill Country Club to support a cause that means a lot to me, the Special Olympics Pennsylvania,” DeLuca said in announcing plans for the event. “My goal is to use the event as a fundraiser to empower athletes with intellectual disabilities through sports, inclusion and community.”

DeLuca has boosted SOPA’s fundraising efforts in the past, including filming promotional videos, encouraging the registration of others and participating himself in the first two Northeast Region Polar Plunges at Montage Mountain Resort in Lackawanna County.

“I believe this partnership will not only make the tournament more meaningful, but also inspire others to get involved and give back,” he said.

Registration is $125 per golfer with a chance on June 24 to bid for the opportunity to play with specific Penn State football players during the tournament.

Fundraising efforts associated with the event also include various sponsorship levels.

Those interested in playing, sponsoring or otherwise supporting the tournament’s efforts are encouraged to e-mail teamdelucaventures@gmail.com.

This is the second straight summer that DeLuca has organized a charity golf event at Fox Hill. His first tournament benefited the Little Eric Foundation and the Greater Pittston Santa Squad.

DeLuca was a multisport athlete at Wyoming Area where he led the Warriors to the 2019 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 3A football state title.