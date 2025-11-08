Jaden Pepe and the Harvard University wrestling team are scheduled to start their season Sunday in Bethlehem at the Journeyman Collegiate Classic.

There are 22 teams entered in the event.

Pepe is one of three 141-pounders the Crimson Tide have entered in the event.

The junior from Wyoming Area went 0-2 at the Journeyman Classi last season. Pepe finished 4-17 overall, including 2-4 in duals. He finished sixth at the Ivy League Championships.

Related Video

After winning state titles for the Warriors, Pepe went 5-10, including 1-2 in duals, in his freshman season at Harvard 2023-24.