Over 700 turkey dinners will be distributed at the First Baptist Church’s Thanksgiving meal giveaway in 2023.

PITTSTON — First Baptist Church, 8 Water St., will continue the tradition of handing out Thanksgiving take-out dinners on Tuesday, Nov. 25, from 4 p.m. until all meals are gone at the church. The dinners are a first come, first serve basis.

The First Baptist Church is, again, partnering with Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church, Dupont, for another year offering their hall and restaurant-class kitchen.

First Baptist Church expects to serve approximately 750 dinners.

“Our Thanksgiving dinner is about people that are truly in need,” First Baptist Church pastor, the Rev. James Breese said. “We won’t turn anyone away, especially if you are unable to make a meal for yourself.”

According to Breese, they won’t turn anyone away for a meal, whether you are alone for the holiday or unable to make a meal for yourself.

“This dinner is very important to the community, especially during this time when people are living paycheck to paycheck,” Heather Vinciarelli, a member of First Baptist Church, said. “Since the start of this community dinner, four years ago, it has reached so many people and surrounding communities. It started with servicing around 100 to 200 people the first years. The last couple of years, we ended up servicing 650. Our goal is 800 this year. We get calls asking if we’re providing meals, clearly there’s a need and we are here to help fill the gap during the holiday season and difficult times.”

For information, call the church at 570-654-0283 or email fbcpittston@gmail.com.