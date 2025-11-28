PORT CLINTON — The newly painted Reading & Northern SD40-2 diesel locomotive #1776 will be featured on the railroad’s all-day Pittston to Jim Thorpe round trip excursion trains for a limited time following a cameo appearance on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway on Friday, Nov. 21 and Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.

Just painted two weeks ago, the locomotive has attracted a following. Visitors were pleasantly surprised to see the patriotically painted power in Jim Thorpe this past weekend.

Guests will now have a chance to see the latest paint scheme as 1776 makes its way to and from Pittston.

“It is only fitting that we bring this locomotive to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area, where there is so much industrial history that was vital to the evolution of this country,” Matt Fisher, Reading & Northern senior VP/GM, said.

The railroad expects that #1776 will see an even larger role in passenger service in 2026, as the United States celebrates its 250th birthday.

The passenger department is working on numerous special events to commemorate the momentous occasion, some of which will be in the Luzerne County area.

Reading & Northern conducts excursions from Pittston to Jim Thorpe regularly throughout the year.