Here we are, all ready to start it up all over again; same drill, different year.

For some, tomorrow might be their first day back at work in as many as two weeks. My daughters Tiffany and Ashley are two of those people, and I’m not sure if either is eager to get back to the grind.

Maybe Tiffany might be more anxious to get back because her work year is over in June, being a teacher, so she’ll be counting down the days and months until she has a summer off.

I was teasing Ashley, telling her she may have forgotten what to do when starting back. I’m sure once she brushes off the cobwebs, she’ll be back in the saddle again.

Related Video

As for me, it’s another 52 weeks, full steam ahead. I don’t get many days for vacation, and when I do take one, I’m always bringing my laptop to get work done.

On the bright side, I’m blessed to be able to work and get as much information to the people of Greater Pittston.

Knowing you can get up every morning to do what you wish is a privilege, and in 2025, we lost notable people who can no longer do that.

Here is a small list of those passing away in 2025 in no particular order.

In early 2025, Greater Pittston lost Sal Montagna, a family man, educator, and coach in the Pittston Area School District.

Stanley Pointek was a dedicated firefighter in the City of Pittston and was a good brother to Bernard at the funeral home.

Florence Gelso, formerly of Pittston, gets a round of applause for reaching the age of 102.

How could we forget the dedication of Chris Latona to the City of Pittston? He served as controller and treasurer for a combination of 35 of his 96 years of life.

We lost Michael Cefalo, who played a mean keyboard. He was a CPA, a business owner, controller for Travelcity, and was the brother of football standout Jimmy Cefalo.

Another longstanding servant of the City of Pittston passed away in July. Samuel “Danny” Argo will not be forgotten too soon. Columbus Day ceremonies were a bit heavy this past year as a holiday Danny loved.

Dr. Samuel Valenti Sr. was the dentist to many in Greater Pittston, passed away July.

Frank Lawler, a Pittston Area school board member, passed away too soon at the age of 66 in August.

Theresa (Stuccio) Grabo, Ph.D, dedicated her life to medicine through a nursing profession and later as a professor of nursing. Dr. Grabo passed away in October.

One of my tennis buddies, Jimmy Tribbet, a decorated war hero during Vietnam, received the Air Medal, the Bronze Star Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal. The thing about Jimmy was, you never knew of his heroism. Jimmy passed away in September.

Carl Boos passed away at the age of 92 was also a war hero during the Korean Conflict. Jerry flew 26 night bombing missions. Colleague Jack Smiles wrote extensively on Jerry’s life in a Sunday Dispatch edition in 2012.

Longtime educator at Wyoming Area, Barbara Pazdziorko, passed away in the last week of 2025. She spent many of those years in education at the high school librarian.

West sider, Joe Jumper, left two sons and wife in August. Joe served West Pittston Borough’s fire department as well as many, many years with the West Pittston Little League. He was 68.

One of the best athletes to come out of Pittston was Alex “Ace” Brogna. Ace’s first love was baseball where he excelled in college and then signing a professional baseball contract with the Minnesota Twins. Many remember Ace in his other life as an outstanding PIAA official in football and basketball. He also coached college baseball. Ace was 86, passing away in June.

Nick Bufalino, was a photographer just like his dad, the legendary Ang Bufalino, passed away in July. Nick worked for Ang and later took over the family business

It’s hard to remember Louie Vullo without smoking an old-fashioned stogie. Louie owned a tire business in Pittston for many years. He has is wife, Gloria, who passed away in 2023, were avid high school sports enthusiasts. Lou passed away in May at the age of 95.

Signing a professional baseball contract was Nevio Pelleschi of West Wyoming. Nevio singed with the New York baseball Giants, before leaving to serve in the Korean Conflict. He was able to return from the service to play one more year in the minor leagues. He enjoyed many years playing in the Sunday Dispatch Slow Pitch League before hanging up his glove. Nevio was 93 passing away in January.

It was very hard not to see the smiling face of Sandra Przybylski, who for over 40-years worked at Mr. Kleen Kar Wash. He smile could brighten up anybody’s day. Sandra was 69-years-old passing away in April. She sorely missed by her daughter Katie who inherited that very same smile.

Losing grandparents, parents, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends, is never easy, but as the saying goes, “Those we love never truly leave us; they live on in the quiet moments, the lessons they taught, and the love they left behind.”

We will never forget.

Quote of the Week

“What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” —Helen Keller

Thought of the Week

“Death is nothing else but going home to God, where the bond of love will be unbroken for all eternity.” —Henry Scott-Holland

Bumper Sticker

“For life and death are one, even as the river and the sea are one.” —Khalil Gibran