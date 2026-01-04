In April, the former Pittston Hospital and the two other structures on the 13-acre property has been sold by Pittston City’s Redevelopment Authority to developer John Basalyga for housing development. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

In August, Pittston Tomato Festival committee woman Sarah Donahue Cianfichi places the sash over the 2025 Grand Marshal Ben Tielle. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

PA State Treasurer Stacy Garrity along with PA State Sen. Lisa Baker stopped by Coffee Inclusive to mark Nationa ABLE Savings Day, in August. Left to right: Frank Bartoli, PA Inclusive president & CEO, Baker, Garrity, City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Wesley Village Myers Manor resident Joan Pribula watches the monarch butterfly leave the envelope it was occupying during the butterfly release at the campus in August. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

In August, City of Pittston’s Mayor Michael Lombardo led a walking tour for members of the City of Easton’s administration through the Art Loop Trail. Front row, left to right: David Allen Hines, Pittston CFO, Easton Mayor Sal Panto, Mayor Lombardo. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Several hundred local residents filed into the Pittston Tomato Festival lower lot for Christmas entertainment, the tree lighting, hot chocolate and a chance to sit on Santa Claus’ lap during the annual La Festa Di Natale on Saturday, Dec. 6. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

In December, City of Pittston Police Chief Kyle Shumosic took three siblings around to vendors for Christmas shopping at Pittston’s Shop with a Cop. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

During the December and final council meeting of 2025, the Borough of Wyoming was recognized by PA State Rep. Brenda Pugh on its 140th anniversary. Also recognized was outgoing councilman John Lipsky by borough officials. Shown are council officials, left to right: Joseph Scaltz, Russel Herron, Lipsky, Michael Baloga (borough president), Pugh, Robert Borzell, Joseph Dominick (borough mayor). Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Dr. Jennifer Ann Nesfeder, of Geisinger Cardiology, far right, was the featured speaker of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s Lunch & Learn presentation in February. Dr. Nesfeder spoke on the importance of hands-only CPR, women’s heart health, and prevention at the Pittston Memorial Library on Friday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The Cycle Yard owner and lead trainer, Erica Zangardi, handles the scissors to cut the ribbon of her new pilates studio in February 2025. Zangardi is surrounded by her family, husband Genaro, and children Luciana, 8, and Matteo, 6, along with her staff at The Cycle Yard, along with Michelle Mikitish, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce president, far right. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

In January, Pittston Area senior Dominic Innamorati reached a milestone by taking his 100th career win. Celebrating with Innamorati is Head Coach Dave Krantz, left, and Assistant Coach Jared Fluginiti. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development Sec. Rick Siger, far right, during his visit in January, as he glances at the sign for the City of Pittston’s future $40 million seven-story high rise/American Theatre slated to be tentatively completed by 2027. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

In July, Pittston Memorial Library Youth Services Coordinator Morgan Salsman, left, reads to children at Kid’s Day at the Pittston Farmer’s Market. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

In July, cellphone cameras were out by the dozens as U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance entered the stage at Don’s Machine Shop, West Pittston. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

It is estimated 90 Corvettes were on display at the annual Vettes for Vets sponsored by the 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo West Pittston American Legion held on Sunday, June 8 at Agolino’s Restaurant’s two parking lots. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

In June, remarks were offered by Purple Heart recipient U.S. Army Capt. TJ Hromisin-Ret. Standing next to Hromisin is Lynda Hoban, Hughestown Neighborhood Crime Watch president. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

In late June, Sherry Emershaw, portraying Amy Harding, and Mark Kahn, portraying Rev. Joshua Entwhistle, as they play a wreath at the grave of Benjamin and Stukley Harding, who was killed by the Indians on June, 30, 1778. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

In March, Frank Bartoli, PA Inclusive president & CEO, spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new venture, The Bakery at Coffee Inclusive, with his team of bakery workers to his left. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

In March, Art Valli, long time friend and customer of Sabatelle’s Market, came bearing gifts for Jane Sabatelle on Monday when the market reopened after taking on smoke and water damage from the fire next door on December 23, 2024. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Rose Ferentino Grimes, seated, was selected the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce Women’s Network’s 2025 Distinguished Woman of the Year. Ferentino Grimes, seated next to Michelle Mikitish, Chamber president, was honored at the St. Patrick’s celebration dinner on Friday, March 28 at Fox Hill Country Club. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

In April, Catherine Duffy, center with scissors, owner of 3 Sisters, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo and other officials at the Waterfront Warehouse, 350 Kennedy Blvd., Pittston. Submitted Photo, file

This foursome of Pittston Area third grade students formulate on how to create a magnet maze in May. Left to right: Savannah Slayton, Emma Ward, Lucy Sciandra, Reagan Nemic. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

In May, John Serafin, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce board chair, left, along with Chamber President Michelle Mikitish bookend Scott Meuser, the 2025 Titan of Industry Award recipient given by the Chamber. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

In May, Ron Gitkos, right, organizer of the U.S. Flag replacement program at the West Pittston Cemetery, member of the 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo American Legion, West Pittston, gives last minute instructions before the over 60 volunteers completed the tasked of removing old flags and replaced them with new ones before Memorial Day. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Ninety-nine-year-old Sam Guarnieri, right, a veteran of WWII, accepts a citation from the PA House of Representatives given to him by State Rep. Jim Haddock during the annual Dupont VFW Post 4909 Veterans Day ceremony in November. Left to right: retired Lackawanna Co. Judge Tom Munley, a Vietnam veteran; Haddock, John Pliska, rear right; Guarnieri. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

PA Gov. Josh Shapiro was at the CEO, Weinberg NE Regional Food Bank to update PA citizens on the SNAP Emergency Relief Fund in November. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

In October, the West Pittston Armory was demolished started at the rear of the building making its way forward. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

In October, a few thousand people attended the 2nd Annual Duchess Antique Fair at Foundry Grounds over the 8-hour day. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Michelle Rusnock, left, and Derrick Klinefelter, right, of Garage on Broad, Pittston, built and donated the Wyoming Area Catholic Blessing Box, shown in the photo, in October. The box will be placed in front of the school located at 1690 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, for people to donate nonperishable food as well as take food if needed. The project is spearheaded by the school’s Builder’s Club. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

In September, Natalie Ferretti (with scissors) stands next to her husband Tino and her children Grace and Santino, as she cuts the ribbon of the latest retail space in downtown Pittston, Natalie Grace Boutique, located at the Newrose Building, 48 S. Main St. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

In September, Josh Lukaszewski took over the helm at the Greater Pittston YMCA as the new executive director. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch