Luzerne County is seeking applicants for a new communications director position advertised at $65,000 to $70,000 annually, according to an online posting.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo had included the position in the 2026 budget approved by a council majority.

The position was budgeted at $70,000, and the administration anticipates 87% of the salary would be covered by a state grant and reimbursements from departments primarily or solely funded by outside sources, including human service departments, Crocamo’s budget submission had said.

Crocamo had said she enjoys communicating and publicly representing the county on various issues, but “cannot do it all to the level that is really required” due to her other responsibilities.

Related Video

The job posting is in the human resources department career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org, with applications due Jan. 13.

The communications director will report to the new Infrastructure, Community and Economic Development division head and work in conjunction with the county manager, the posting said.

Minimum qualifications include: a bachelor’s degree in journalism, communication, public relations or a related field, with a master’s degree preferred, and experience in media and/or media relations, writing and editing content for all media forms, developing and implementing strategic communication plans, and managing a communications and/or public relations office.

Division head

Applications are due Tuesday for the new Infrastructure, Community, and Economic Development Division head position.

Funding for the division head was included in the 2026 budget at Crocamo’s request.

The new division will coordinate discussion among local government, businesses, community organizations, residents, and other stakeholders so the county is “working together toward a common goal” of attracting businesses that will enhance the quality of life, Crocamo has said.

The position is advertised at an annual salary range of $90,000 to $98,000, according to the posting at luzernecounty.org.

Board openings

The county publicly posted a list last week of all vacant board seats and the citizen applicants on the eligibility list for possible appointment.

Applicants must complete a public interview to be placed on the eligibility list.

The list is posted in the council’s authorities, boards and commissions section at luzernecounty.org along with applications.

Several boards have more applicants than openings. Among those boards and the citizens on the eligibility list:

• Luzerne County Community College Board of Trustees (3 openings): Arthur Breese, Bernard Graham, Joseph Jones, Brian McBride, Anthony Seiwell, and Patrick Wills.

• County Convention Center Authority, which oversees the Mohegan Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township (2 openings): Vincent Argenio, William Barrett, Joseph Jones, Scott Letcher, and Michelle Reilly.

• County Transportation Authority (2 openings): Joseph Jones, Scott Letcher, Gary Polakoski, and Joseph Zeller.

• Northeastern Pennsylvania Health and Higher Education Authority (1 opening): Lauren Edmonds, Susan Elczyna, Nancy Romanyshyn, and Debra Yanuzzi.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.