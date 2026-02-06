The Bret Alexander Band, right, was the lead in act before Mere Mortals performed at The Knights 55 to a capacity crowd for the first-ever Celebrate Music - Pittston on Saturday, Jan. 31.

The house was full at The Joint @ Rikasa while Joe Burke & Co. performed.

The Joe Burke & Co. Band performed at The Joint @ Rikasa along with Rosary Guild for Celebrate Music - Pittston. Joe Burke, front center, leads his band.

Tables were filled at Bravo Tex Mex, Downtown Pittston, to hear The Broke Pines perform at Celebrate Music - Pittston.

The Broke Pines are shown performing at Bravo Tex Mex on Saturday, Jan. 31 for Celebrate Music - Pittston.

The Phyllis Hopkins Duo performed at The Red Mill to a capacity crowd for Celebrate Music - Pittston.

PITTSTON — The City of Pittston officials are always thinking outside the box. This time, they created an event during winter to bring the community together and to give a helping hand to local pubs and restaurants during Celebrate Music – Pittston.

Downtown Pittston Partnership presented Celebrate Music – Pittston on Saturday, Jan. 31, for a musical extravaganza of over 13 hours of entertainment at 15 locations.

Local musician A.J. Jump collaborated with the City of Pittston Main Street Manager, Mary Kroptavich, to create the event, with Jump choosing the talent for the day.

The event showcased the talent of local musical acts in various locations with music ranging from acoustic, jazz, folk, and rock.

The consensus from local businesses was that Celebrate Music was a complete success, with venues filled with overflow crowds.

“Celebrate Music Pittston was an incredible success and a true celebration of community,” Cara Wengen, City of Pittston Main St. coordinator, said. “Music brought everyone together, venues were packed, and our small businesses felt the love. We are so grateful to our residents and visitors—this is the definition of Pittston Proud.”

Robbie Johnson, proprietor of The Red Mill, took part in Celebrate Music by hosting Phyllis Hopkins Duo.

“Our leaders in Pittston have put together a tremendous Celebrate Music event,” Johnson said. “It was obvious that everyone in the community and beyond were genuinely looking forward to this is, despite the frigid temperature, it was a great turnout. So many people came out to support the musicians and our businesses. We are already looking forward to the next year.”

With the outpouring of support from the community and merchants, city officials will look towards Celebrate Music – Pittston, next year.