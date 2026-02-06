Pittston Area junior Julia Long scores on a fast break against Wyoming Valley West at home. Long scored a team high 18 points for the night.

Isabella Dessoye is shown tossing in a 3-pointer against Wyoming Valley West at home.

Pittston Area won twice in three days, creating a three-game winning streak that allowed the Lady Patriots to reach .500 in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball play and move above that level overall.

The Lady Patriots finished their division schedule with a 6-6 record. They took an 11-9 overall mark into Saturday’s scheduled non-league game at Tunkhannock and also have a non-league game remaining Monday against Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Area is 5-8 in WVC Division 2 and 8-12 overall.

Both teams rank fifth in their district seeding races, meaning likely road games in the playoffs. Pittston Area is fifth of seven in Class 5A and Wyoming Area is fifth of eight in Class 4A.

Related Video

Pittston Area 40, Berwick 28

Julia Long scored 17 points to lead Pittston Area to Wednesday’s win at Berwick.

The Lady Patriots held the Lady Bulldogs to seven second-half points. After trailing 21-12 at halftime, they outscored Berwick 19-3 in the third quarter, then added to their lead in the fourth.

Lili Hintze hit three 3-pointers while adding nine points. Leah Drozginski connected twice from long range and added eight.

Berwick was led by Grace Robbins with 10 points.

Wyoming Seminary 52, Wyoming Area 34

Ella Stambaugh scored 24 points, and Ellie Kersey added 15 to lead host Wyoming Seminary past Wyoming Area on Wednesday.

Addison Gaylord and Londyn Sobeck led Wyoming Area with 14 points each.

Pittston Area 42, Wyoming Valley West 21

Julia Long scored 16 of her game-high 18 points in the second half as Pittston Area broke away from visiting Wyoming Valley West on Monday.

The Lady Patriots held the Lady Spartans to two points each in the first and fourth quarters. They only led 12-11, however, at halftime before Long scored eight points in the third quarter as the lead grew to 25-19.

Long had nine points and the Lady Patriots went 6-for-7 from the line during a fourth quarter in which they outscored the visitors 17-2.

Bella Dessoye added 10 points in the win.

Thalia Irizarry scored 16 points for Wyoming Valley West, but only two other Lady Spartans scored, combining for five points.

Holy Redeemer 57, Wyoming Area 34

McKenzie Chimock led the way with 14 points for Holy Redeemer in Monday’s victory at Wyoming Area.

Londyn Sobeck had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Warriors. Jailyn Park added seven points while Addison Gaylord grabbed eight rebounds.