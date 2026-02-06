PITTSTON — The Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA named Lia Warburton to the role of membership coordinator at the Greater Pittston YMCA.

After relocating to Northeast Pennsylvania in 2025, Lia turned to the YMCA to develop a bond with the local community.

“YMCAs are known as community hubs nationwide,” Warburton said. “I saw an opening and initially joined the Senior Tech Help program, assisting and teaching older members of our community how to use their technology. The YMCA gave me the community I needed. I loved helping everyone. Eventually, a full-time position became available in Pittston. I really enjoy my position and love the local community.”

You can reach Warburton at the Greater Pittston YMCA by calling 570-655-2255.