PITTSTON — Kevin O’Brien, Jr., Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick president, has announced Michael A. Lombardo, III, the 2026 Gilmartin Achievement Award recipient. He will be honored at the organization’s 112th Anniversary St. Patrick’s Day Dinner on Tuesday, March 17, at The Banks Waterfront venue.

Lombardo, the son of Donna and Michael Lombardo, a native of Pittston, grew up just above his uncle’s office, the late Dr. Joseph Lombardo.

His parents would instill in him a love of the City of Pittston as a youth, and having a front-row seat to all the action downtown, including City Hall and the Firehouse, would later help guide his life in meaningful directions.

Lombardo was educated at the former St. John the Baptist grade school and Seton Catholic High School, both of Pittston.

He is an honors graduate of King’s College and would later receive the school’s “Leo Award,” given annually to an outstanding alumnus.

Lombardo would then earn a law degree from the Dickinson School of Law of Pennsylvania State University, receiving numerous academic awards.

For over 20 years, he has been a Principal in the Kingston-based law firm of Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn, P.C., representing thousands of clients, many from our Greater Pittston area.

Among his accomplishments as an attorney, his peers have selected him as a Pennsylvania Magazine Super Lawyer.

Additionally, he was named to the National Trial Lawyers “Top 10 Under 40” list and is also a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

Lombardo eventually joined the Pittston City Fire Dept., and has been an active city fireman since 1995, attaining many hours of training. He continues to remain active in all facets of the Fire Dept.

He is an active, state-certified Emergency Medical Technician and remains active with the Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance (GPRA), where he serves as Vice President of the Board.

The GPRA has been a particular labor of love, and he was instrumental in shepherding through multiple mergers with other area ambulance services, creating what is now one of the largest emergency service agencies in Luzerne County— one that was recognized by the PA Dept. of Health as the state’s “EMS Agency of the Year.”

City government and continuing the city’s revitalization work have been lifelong passions.

He worked on his cousin, Mayor Mike Lombardo’s first mayoral campaign in 1997, and continues to be a trusted advisor to the Mayor.

Lombardo served three consecutive terms on the City of Pittston Council, holding the positions of Deputy Mayor and Director of the Department of Accounts & Finance.

He was instrumental in the professionalization of City Administration, the implementation of Home Rule government, and building out the City’s Art, culture, and special event programs, and a particular point of pride — the reestablishment of the City of Pittston’s St. Patrick’s Parade.

Currently, he serves as the Director of the City’s Department of Public Safety.

Lombardo has been active on the boards of many other community groups, including former President of the Greater Pittston YMCA and Leadership Northeast, and currently serves as counsel to the Board of EMS of NEPA, Inc.

He is a member of the St. Joseph Marello Chapter of the Knights of Columbus (Third Degree) and is also active in the parish community.

Lombardo currently resides in Laflin with his wife, Brittany, their daughter Carmella Louise, and their dog, Fordham.