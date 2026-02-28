The New York Police Dept. Emerald Society bagpipe and drum corp. were invited guests of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Pittston several years ago.

PITTSTON – It will be a sea of green on Saturday, March 7, along Main St. when the 13th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade will step off with seven divisions made up of over 90 units. The parade will step off at 11:30 a.m.

The 2026 Grand Marshal is Casey Donahue, who has volunteered for the parade over the last 13 years.

There is one change this year on St. Patrick’s parade day: city officials have decided to cancel the 5K Leprechaun Loop, citing that the previous year’s harsh conditions of snow and extreme low temperatures have created “challenges for road maintenance.”

The City of Pittston kicks off the three-city parades celebrating St. Patrick. Scranton will hold their parade on Saturday, March 14, stepping off at approximately 11:45 a.m. and Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, March 15, at 2:00 p.m.

Related Video

The 13th Pittston St. Patrick Parade will be the last for parade organizer, Sarah Cianfichi, who has decided to step down. Marrying in 2025, Cianfichi would like to focus more time on home life.

Sarah has done a great job for over a decade, making each parade special and memorable.

Over the years, she brought in a pipe and drum band from New York City, introduced large helium balloons, and who can forget the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile in the parade route?

Her hard work and dedication have made the parade a great success to date, and we thank Sarah for her dedication to the parade, the Pub Crawl and hosting the Little Miss and Little Mister Leprechaun contest.

As every year, rain or shine, the parade will go on, and the long-range weather forecast is for cloudy skies with a high of 49 degrees.

The 2026 parade will feature as many as five Irish pipes and drum bands and several Irish Step Dance troupes.

Cianfichi invites everyone to attend the Mass of Thanksgiving honoring St. Patrick, celebrated by Fr. Joseph Elston at 9:15 a.m., at St. John the Evangelist Church, William St.

According to City of Pittston Chief of Police Kyle Shumosic, the streets will be shut down at 10:30 a.m. on parade day.

The Spc. Dale Kridlo Memorial Bridge will remain open to traffic traveling from N. Main St. to West Pittston and from West Pittston traveling to N. Main St.