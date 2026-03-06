LAFLIN — Solemn Novena of St. Joseph will be held at the Oblates of St. Joseph Seminary, Rt. 315, from March 10 to March 18, according to Fr. Paul McDonnell, O.S.J., Oblates rector.

Mass will be offered daily at the seminary chapel at 12:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Novena prayers to St. Joseph will immediately follow every Mass, concluding with the blessing of the first-class relic of St. Joseph Marello, Oblates of St. Joseph Order founder.

“This annual celebration has gathered past generations of the faithful for over 60 years, honoring St. Joseph, the Spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the earthly father of Jesus,” Fr. McDonnell said. “This sacred tradition continues to live on today with the present-day faithful at the Oblates Chapel, a special holy place that many claim to be their spiritual home.”

Preaching this year’s Solemn Novena will be invited permanent deacons of the diocese:

March 10 — Deacon Andrè Kabacinski (Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea)

March 11 — Deacon Jim Rose (Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston/Exeter/Harding)

March 12 — Deacon Jim DiSimoni (Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge)

March 13 — Deacon Ed Schoener (St. Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton)

March 14 — Deacon David Marx (St. John the Evangelist Parish, Pittston)

March 15 — Deacon Peter Lemoncelli (Basilica of St. Ann’s Parish, Scranton)

March 16 — Deacon Alan Baranski (Most Holy Trinity Parish, Cresco)

March 17 — Deacon Ed Kelly (St. Mary’s Parish, Waymart)

March 18 — Deacon Martin Castaldi (Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton – Minooka).

The Novena will conclude on the Feast of St. Joseph, Thursday, March 19, with a Solemn Pontifical Mass at noon, celebrated by Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., Bishop of Scranton.

Bishop Bambera will also serve as Principal Celebrant & Homilist.

Additional Feast Day Masses will also be celebrated at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

All are welcome to participate in the Novena and Feast Day festivities.

For information, contact the seminary office at 570-654-7542 or email osjseminary@comcast.net.